Friday, Oct 22, 2021
IRE Vs NAM, T20 World Cup 2021, Live Cricket Scores: Ireland Bat First Against Namibia

Follow live cricket scores of T20 World Cup tie between Ireland vs Namibia. The winners and Sri Lanka will make the Super-12 stage from this group.

IRE Vs NAM, T20 World Cup 2021, Live Cricket Scores: Ireland Bat First Against Namibia
Ireland and Namibia clash in Sharjah on Friday afternoon. The winning team will qualify for the Super-12 stage of the T20 World Cup 2021. Follow live cricket scores of IRE vs NAM here. | AP

IRE Vs NAM, T20 World Cup 2021, Live Cricket Scores: Ireland Bat First Against Namibia
2021-10-22T15:04:18+05:30
Jayanta Oinam
Jayanta Oinam

Jayanta Oinam

Published: 22 Oct 2021, Updated: 22 Oct 2021 3:04 pm

Nothing short of a win today will help Ireland or Namibia make the Super-12 stage from Group A of the ICC T20 World Cup 2021, Round 1. The IRE vs NAM match will be a virtual knockout in Sharjah. Group A leaders Sri Lanka are the only side with two wins from two and, with Ireland facing Namibia in the final round of games, the Lankans are assured of a place in the Super 12s. Sri Lanka also know that a win over the Netherlands on Friday will see them top the table and join England, Australia, West Indies and South Africa in Group 1 as team A1. Thus, it leaves Ireland and Namibia in a mouth-watering match that will see the winners also qualify for the Super 12s as runners-up, going into Group 2 as team A2. Ireland came into the tournament ranked 12th in the ICC Men’s T20 International team rankings. They reached Super 8s in the 2009 edition. Namibia had scored a historic win against the Netherlands earlier in the T20 World Cup 2021. IRE have a 1-0 win-loss record against NAM. Follow live cricket scores of Ireland vs Namibia here.

LIVE SCORECARD | LIVE STREAMING

3:03 PM IST: Toss

Ireland win the toss and they will bat first against Namibia

Sharjah Cricket Namibia national cricket team Ireland cricket team T20 World Cup T20 World Cup 2021 Sports
