IRE Vs NAM, T20 World Cup 2021, Live Cricket Scores: Ireland Bat First Against Namibia

Nothing short of a win today will help Ireland or Namibia make the Super-12 stage from Group A of the ICC T20 World Cup 2021, Round 1. The IRE vs NAM match will be a virtual knockout in Sharjah. Group A leaders Sri Lanka are the only side with two wins from two and, with Ireland facing Namibia in the final round of games, the Lankans are assured of a place in the Super 12s. Sri Lanka also know that a win over the Netherlands on Friday will see them top the table and join England, Australia, West Indies and South Africa in Group 1 as team A1. Thus, it leaves Ireland and Namibia in a mouth-watering match that will see the winners also qualify for the Super 12s as runners-up, going into Group 2 as team A2. Ireland came into the tournament ranked 12th in the ICC Men’s T20 International team rankings. They reached Super 8s in the 2009 edition. Namibia had scored a historic win against the Netherlands earlier in the T20 World Cup 2021. IRE have a 1-0 win-loss record against NAM. Follow live cricket scores of Ireland vs Namibia here.

Ireland win the toss and they will bat first against Namibia