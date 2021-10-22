Advertisement
Friday, Oct 22, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

ICC T20 World Cup: Namibia Beat Ireland, Progress To Super 12

Namibia made a quiet start to their chase against Ireland's 125/8, but reached the target in 18.3 to register an eight-wicket win.

ICC T20 World Cup: Namibia Beat Ireland, Progress To Super 12
Namibia's David Wiese celebrates after hitting the winning runs against Ireland in their ICC T20 World Cup, first round match in Sharjah, UAE, Friday, Oct. 22, 2021. | AP Photo

Trending

ICC T20 World Cup: Namibia Beat Ireland, Progress To Super 12
outlookindia.com
2021-10-22T19:35:26+05:30
PTI

PTI

More stories from PTI
View All

Published: 22 Oct 2021, Updated: 22 Oct 2021 7:35 pm

Gerhard Erasmus led from the front with a well-crafted unbeaten fifty to guide debutants Namibia to a historic eight-wicket win over Ireland in the first round Group A match and qualification spot in Super 12s of the ICC T20 World Cup in Sharjah, UAE on Friday.

Highlights | Scorecard | News

Erasmus (53 not out off 49 balls) guided Namibia's chase of 126 in the company of David Wiese, who made an unbeaten 28.

Namibia made a quiet start to their chase. Boundaries were hard to come by for Namibia batters as they dealt mostly in singles and twos. Their struggle can be gauged from the fact that they found the fence only four times in the first 10 overs, scoring 49 for one.

Needing 77 off the last 10 overs, Erasmus and Zane Green (24) shared 48 runs for the second wicket to keep Namibia in the contest.

From the Magazine

'Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani': Shah Rukh Khan As The Symbol Of Indianness

Love, Respect, Awe: Look At Her Like Shah Rukh Khan Looks At His Women

A Fanboy’s Bollywood: Before And After The Khans

The Nihangs: Sikh Warrior Creed That Evokes Respect And Fear In Equal Measure

Soojit Sirkar’s Udham Singh Is A Cinematic Tribute To The Martyr

The duo played sensibly and brought down the equation to 55 off 42 balls and with nine wickets in hand, Namibia were clear favourites to win the contest.

But Green failed to clear Kevin O'Brien at mid-off to make the contest interesting.

After his two wickets with the ball, Wiese came to Namibia's rescue by hitting Craig Young for back-to-back sixes in the 15th over to bring down the equation to 33 off the last five overs.

Needing 21 off 18 balls, Erasmus lofted off-spinner Simi Singh over the long-off boundary and then struck two boundaries in the 19th over off Craig Young to finish off the chase in style with nine balls remaining.

Namibia have joined Sri Lanka in the Super 12s from Group A.

Earlier, asked to bowl, Namibian bowlers made a strong comeback after Ireland made a brisk start to restrict them to a modest 125 for eight.

Ireland started brightly with Paul Stirling (38) and Kevin O'Brien (25) sharing 62 runs off just 44 balls for the opening stand.

But Namibia pulled things back by removing both the openers in quick succession as Ireland slumped to 67 for two in 8.4 overs.

After the opening partnership, Ireland innings literally fell apart as, barring skipper Andy Bilbirnie (21), no other batter could reach double-digit score.

The dismissal of Gareth Delany pegged back Ireland considerably as their batters found it difficult to keep up the scoring rate, reaching just 95 runs for the loss of three wickets at the end of the 15th over.

Bilbirnie tried his best to lift the innings but he also struggled to rotate the strike against some incisive bowling by Namibia in the second half of the innings, picking up six wickets by conceding just 54 runs in the last 10 overs.

Ireland's problems were compounded when left-arm pacer Jan Frylinck snared two wickets in the 16th over -- first Bilbirnie LBW and then Curtis Campher.

Wickets continued to tumble as Weise next accounted for Harry Tector as Ireland's innings went from bad to worse.

Frylinck (3/21) was the pick of the bowlers for Namibia, while Wiese (2/22) also snared two wickets.

Tags

PTI Sharjah UAE Cricket Namibia national cricket team Ireland cricket team Sports
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Sports

T20 World Cup: Australia Captain Aaron Finch To Back David Warner's Ability And Judgement

T20 World Cup: Australia Captain Aaron Finch To Back David Warner's Ability And Judgement

Lewis Hamilton Vs Max Verstappen: F1 Title Fight Could Take Big Swing In US, Mexico Grand Prix

Denmark Open Badminton: PV Sindhu Loses In Quarters

European Football: Arsenal Host Aston Villa; Osasuna Eye 4th Straight Win

T20 World Cup: Sunil Gavaskar On MS Dhoni Impact - 'Mentors Can't Do Much'

England Vs India: 'Suspended' Old Trafford Test Rescheduled To July 2022

NED Vs SL, T20 World Cup: Sri Lanka Thrash Netherlands In Final First-round Match - Highlights

Wasim Akram Picks Suryakumar Yadav As 'Game-changer' For India In ICC T20 World Cup 2021

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Lighting Up A Billion Lives

Lighting Up A Billion Lives

Ad-vantage None: Promotional Campaigns That Ran Into Controversies

Ad-vantage None: Promotional Campaigns That Ran Into Controversies

UEFA Champions League 2021-22: Group Stage - Match Day 3

UEFA Champions League 2021-22: Group Stage - Match Day 3

Marte Dam Tak Pyar Karoonga, Aur Uske Baad Bhi 10 Unforgettable Shah Rukh Khan Dialogues On Love

Marte Dam Tak Pyar Karoonga, Aur Uske Baad Bhi 10 Unforgettable Shah Rukh Khan Dialogues On Love

Advertisement

More from Sports

Syed Mushtaq Ali: Umesh Yadav Named In Vidarbha Squad

Syed Mushtaq Ali: Umesh Yadav Named In Vidarbha Squad

Australia Vs South Africa, ICC T20 World Cup, Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch AUS Vs SA, Super 12 Opener

Australia Vs South Africa, ICC T20 World Cup, Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch AUS Vs SA, Super 12 Opener

Washington Sundar Wants To ‘Open’ Batting For India In Tests

Washington Sundar Wants To ‘Open’ Batting For India In Tests

IRE Vs NAM, T20 World Cup 2021: Namibia Overwhelm Ireland, Progress To Super 12 - Highlights

IRE Vs NAM, T20 World Cup 2021: Namibia Overwhelm Ireland, Progress To Super 12 - Highlights

Read More from Outlook

Global Hunger Index Might Not Be Flawless But India Still Needs To Take It As Warning

Global Hunger Index Might Not Be Flawless But India Still Needs To Take It As Warning

Jyotika Sood / The Centre has reacted angrily at the new Global Hunger Index, but experts say it should plug loopholes in the food delivery system.

Didi's 2-Day Goa Trip Not A 'Vacation' As TMC Pitches For 'Gonychi Navi Sakal'

Didi's 2-Day Goa Trip Not A 'Vacation' As TMC Pitches For 'Gonychi Navi Sakal'

Outlook Correspondent / West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's visit comes as the TMC appoints former Goa chief minister Luizinho Faleiro as a national vice president.

'Suspended' Old Trafford Test Rescheduled To July 2022

'Suspended' Old Trafford Test Rescheduled To July 2022

PTI / ECB announced that the game has been moved to Edgbaston and will be part of India's white-ball tour. The match will begin on July 1.

100 Crore Shots: How Modi Govt Scored Its Vaccination Goal In 280 Days

100 Crore Shots: How Modi Govt Scored Its Vaccination Goal In 280 Days

Outlook Web Desk / Prime Minister Narendra Modi described the feat as 'a journey from anxiety to assurance' that has made India stronger.

Advertisement