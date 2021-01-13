Sri Lanka Vs England, 1st Test, Galle, Cricket Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch The Match

A fit-again Angelo Mathews was on Wednesday named in the 22-member Sri Lanka squad for the two-Test series against England, starting Thursday in Galle. (More Cricket News)

Former captain Mathews, 33, missed the South Africa tour because of a hamstring injury but is expected to be part of the playing eleven in the two Tests against England, which are a part of the ICC World Test Championships.

The series is a resumption of the contest that was halted in March last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sri Lanka will be led by Dimuth Karunaratne

England are without Jofra Archer and Ben Stokes. Both have been rested keeping in mind a long tour to India which follows immediately afterwards. Opening batsman Rory Burns has remained in England for the birth of his first child.

For Sri Lanka a 2-0 Test series defeat in South Africa came at a cost in terms of injuries. Dhananjaya de Silva and Kasun Rajitha are both sidelined, plus Oshada Fernando has had no match practice after a spell out of action.

The second Test will be held from January 22 at the same venue. Both the matches will be held behind closed doors because of the pandemic.

All About the 1st Test match between Sri Lanka and England

Days: January 14 to 18

Time: 10am IST

Venue: Galle Cricket Stadium, Sri Lanka

TV Channels: Sony Ten 2, Sony Sports 2 HD

Live Streaming: Sony LIV and Airtel Xstream app (India).

Likley Playing XI's:

England: Joe Root (c), Sam Curran, Daniel Lawrence, Dominic Sibley, Zak Crawley, Ollie Pope, Jos Buttler, Jonny Bairstow (wk), Chris Woakes, Stuart Broad, James Anderson

Sri Lanka: Dimuth Karunaratne (c), Lahiru Thirimanne, Kusal Perera, Kusal Mendis, Minod Bhanuka, Dasun Shanaka, Niroshan Dickwella(wk), Wanindu Hasaranga, Vishwa Fernando, Dushmantha Chameera, Asitha Fernando

Squads:

England Squad: Joe Root (c), Moeen Ali, James Anderson, Jonny Bairstow (wk), Dom Bess, Stuart Broad, Jos Buttler (wk), Zak Crawley, Sam Curran, Ben Foakes (wk), Dan Lawrence, Jack Leach, Dom Sibley, Olly Stone, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood

Sri Lanka Squad: Dimuth Karunaratne (c), Kusal Janith Perera (wk), Dinesh Chandimal (wk), Kusal Mendis (wk), Angelo Mathews, Oshada Fernando, Niroshan Dickwella (wk), Minod Bhanuka, Lahiru Thirimanne, Lasith Embuldeniya, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dilruwan Perera, Suranga Lakmal, Lahiru Kumara, Vishwa Fernando, Dushmantha Chameera, Dasun Shanaka, Asitha Fernando, Roshen Silva, Lakshan Sandakan, Nuwan Pradeep, Ramesh Mendis.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine