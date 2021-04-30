SL Vs BAN, 2nd Test, Day 2, Live Cricket Scores: Bangladesh Fight Back With Quick Wickets, Sri Lanka 334/4 At Lunch

The run-fest continued in Sri Lanka as the second Test against Bangladesh in Pallekele witnessed yet another flat track. Dimuth Karunaratne won the toss and promptly opted to bat first. What followed was a play of 90 overs on Day 1 with Bangladesh bowlers toiling hard for one wicket, that of the Sri Lankan captain. Karunaratne, who hit a double ton in the drawn first Test, scored 118 off 190 balls, as he added 209 runs for the first wicket with Lahiru Thirimanne, who was batting on 131 off 253. At the close of play on Day 1 at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Oshada Fernando (40) was giving Thirimanne company, and the duo look set for another epic stand. By the way, Mominul Haque used five bowlers. Shoriful Islam was the only successful bowler. Catch Day 2 live updates and cricket scores of the first SL vs BAN Test match here:

12:01 PM IST: Lunch! SL - 334/4 (116)

Bangladesh took three quick wickets to fight back against Sri Lanka and take the morning session in Pallekele. Taskin Ahmed removed both Lahiru Thirimanne (140) and Angelo Mathews (5), then Taijul Islam claimed the wicket of Dhananjaya de Silva for 2. One of the overnight batsmen, Oshada Fernando was however batting on 65 with Pathum Nissanka (0) giving him company.

