April 30, 2021
Poshan
Home  »  Website  »  Sports  »  SL Vs BAN, 2nd Test, Day 2, Live Cricket Scores: Bangladesh Fight Back With Quick Wickets, Sri Lanka 334/4 At Lunch

SL Vs BAN, 2nd Test, Day 2, Live Cricket Scores: Bangladesh Fight Back With Quick Wickets, Sri Lanka 334/4 At Lunch

Follow Day 2 updates and cricket scores of Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh, 2nd Test cricket match being played in Pallekele

Outlook Web Bureau 30 April 2021
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
SL Vs BAN, 2nd Test, Day 2, Live Cricket Scores: Bangladesh Fight Back With Quick Wickets, Sri Lanka 334/4 At Lunch
Sri Lanka opening batsman Lahiru Thirimanne celebrates scoring a century on Day 1 of second Test cricket match against Bangladesh in Pallekele, Sri Lanka on April 29, 2021.
AP Photo
SL Vs BAN, 2nd Test, Day 2, Live Cricket Scores: Bangladesh Fight Back With Quick Wickets, Sri Lanka 334/4 At Lunch
outlookindia.com
2021-04-30T12:05:25+05:30

The run-fest continued in Sri Lanka as the second Test against Bangladesh in Pallekele witnessed yet another flat track. Dimuth Karunaratne won the toss and promptly opted to bat first. What followed was a play of 90 overs on Day 1 with Bangladesh bowlers toiling hard for one wicket, that of the Sri Lankan captain. Karunaratne, who hit a double ton in the drawn first Test, scored 118 off 190 balls, as he added 209 runs for the first wicket with Lahiru Thirimanne, who was batting on 131 off 253. At the close of play on Day 1 at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Oshada Fernando (40) was giving Thirimanne company, and the duo look set for another epic stand. By the way, Mominul Haque used five bowlers. Shoriful Islam was the only successful bowler. Catch Day 2 live updates and cricket scores of the first SL vs BAN Test match here:

Live Scorecard | Streaming | Cricket News

12:01 PM IST: Lunch! SL - 334/4 (116)

Bangladesh took three quick wickets to fight back against Sri Lanka and take the morning session in Pallekele. Taskin Ahmed removed both Lahiru Thirimanne (140) and Angelo Mathews (5), then Taijul Islam claimed the wicket of Dhananjaya de Silva for 2. One of the overnight batsmen, Oshada Fernando was however batting on 65 with Pathum Nissanka (0) giving him company.

 

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

IPL 2021, KKR Vs DC: Prithvi Shaw Can Do Wonders, Says Delhi Capitals Captain Rishabh Pant

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Outlook Web Bureau Dimuth Karunaratne Lahiru Thirimanne Mominul Haque Cricket Bangladesh national cricket team Sri Lanka national cricket team Sports

More from Sports

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos