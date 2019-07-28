﻿
Having registered a comprehensive 91-run win in the first ODI against Bangladesh (BAN), Sri Lanka (SL) will look to produce a similar show in the second ODI in Colombo today. A victory will help SL seal the three-match series. Catch live updates and live cricket score of Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh here

Sri Lanka lead the three-match ODI series 1-0. Catch live updates and live cricket score of Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh here
2019-07-28T14:59:44+0530

Sri Lanka face Bangladesh in the second ODI of a three-match series at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo today. Kusal Perera's blistering century set up Lasith Malinga for a triumphant ODI farewell as Sri Lanka crushed Bangladesh by 91 runs in the first ODI in Colombo on Friday (July 26). Malinga laced his bowling boots for the final time in the 50-over format and removed openers Tamim Iqbal and Soumya Sarkar with trademark yorkers as Bangladesh, in pursuit of 315, were bowled out for 223 in 41.4 overs. Get live updates and live cricket score of Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh, 2nd ODI here (LIVE SCORECARD | CRICKET NEWS)

