Sri Lanka Spinner Akila Dananjaya Banned Over Illegal Bowling Action

Sri Lanka spinner Akila Dananjaya was reported for a suspect bowling action during the first Test between Sri Lanka and New Zealand, which took place from August 14 to 18 in Galle, with Kane Williamson also flagged

Omnisport 19 September 2019
Sri Lanka Spinner Akila Dananjaya Banned Over Illegal Bowling Action
In this file photo, Sri Lanka's Akila Dananjaya is seen celebrating taking the wicket of New Zealand's BJ Watling during the day one of the first Test cricket match in Galle, Sri Lanka on August 14, 2019.
File Photo - AP
Sri Lanka Spinner Akila Dananjaya Banned Over Illegal Bowling Action
outlookindia.com
2019-09-19T23:05:39+0530

Sri Lanka spinner Akila Dananjaya has been banned from bowling in international cricket for 12 months after his action was ruled illegal. (More Cricket News)

An independent assessment determined his delivery method contained a technical flaw, the International Cricket Council confirmed.

Dananjaya was reported for a suspect bowling action during the first Test between Sri Lanka and New Zealand, which took place from August 14 to 18 in Galle, with Kane Williamson also flagged.

The Sri Lanka spinner had produced a first-innings five-wicket haul in his team's six-wicket win.

Dananjaya, who was suspended late last year after his bowling action was reported against England, subsequently faced an independent assessment on August 29.

This assessment revealed his illegal action and, given the prior suspension, he was automatically suspended from bowling in the international game for a year.

Dananjaya will be able to approach the ICC for re-assessment following this period, the world governing body said.

