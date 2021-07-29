Sri Lanka Cricket's Disciplinary Committee Wants Two-year Bans For Danushka Gunathilaka, Kusal Mendis

July 29, 2021
The players under suspension for breaching the bio-bubble during tour of England have been asked to pay fine of US$ 25,000

Sri Lanka Cricket had suspended three players, including batsman Kusal Mendis and wicketkeeper Niroshan Dickwella, for breaching the bio-bubble during their tour of England.
The five-member disciplinary committee formed by Sri Lanka Cricket has recommended a two-year bans for batsmen Danushka Gunathilaka and Kusal Mendis with 18-month sanction for wicketkeeper-batter Niroshan Dickwella for their recent breach of bio-secure bubble during their tour of United Kingdom. (More Cricket News)

Additionally, they have been imposed a hefty fine of US$ 25,000. In late June,  they were found to have breached the COVID safety bio-bubble in Durham ahead of the three-match ODI series against England.

They were immediately put under suspension and sent back home. They faced a five member disciplinary committee headed by a judge and it has found the trio guilty.

They were overlooked for selections for the ongoing ODI and T20 series with the visiting Indians which is due to be concluded later tonight.

The committee's punitive recommendations are subject to approval by the SLC executive committee, SLC officials said.

