Spanish GP: Alex Rins Suffers Shoulder Dislocation And Fracture In Qualifying Crash

Alex Rins appears set to miss an extended period of the new MotoGP season after dislocating and fracturing his right shoulder in qualifying for the Spanish Grand Prix. (More Sports News)

Suzuki Ecstar rider Rins lost control at turn 11 on his final lap in Q2, when Jack Miller was already in the gravel, and was transferred to hospital after the damage was detected in the medical tent.

The diagnosis will be a blow for the Spaniard, who qualified ninth for Sunday's race, with the coronavirus pandemic meaning the delayed 2020 campaign is more condensed than usual.

A team statement read: "After the crash, Alex had a lot of pain in his right shoulder.

"He was taken to the Clinica Mobile for an X-ray, where doctors detected a fracture and dislocation, administering a mild sedative to ease the pain.

"Alex will be transferred to hospital for further tests."

The Spaniard had secured his place in Q2 by going fastest in Q1 despite venturing off track at the end of the session.

Rins was also involved in an on-track disagreement with reigning MotoGP champion Marc Marquez at the end of FP3.