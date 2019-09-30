Poshan
﻿
Home »  Website »  Sports »  Spain Court Dismisses Fraud Case Barcelona Superstar Lionel Messi

Spain Court Dismisses Fraud Case Barcelona Superstar Lionel Messi

The complaint had been filed in June by Federico Rettori, an Argentine national living in Majorca who formerly worked for Lionel Messi's charity

Agencies 30 September 2019
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp Comments
Spain Court Dismisses Fraud Case Barcelona Superstar Lionel Messi
Neither Messi nor his father have been charged in the case.
File Photo - AP
Spain Court Dismisses Fraud Case Barcelona Superstar Lionel Messi
outlookindia.com
2019-09-30T21:00:44+0530

Spain's National Court on Monday said it had dismissed a complaint against Barcelona's Lionel Messi filed by a former employee of the Argentine footballer's foundation, who had accused him of fraud, embezzlement and money laundering. (More Football News)

In dismissing the case, the judge wrote that the complaint "was based on an account put together from stories in the press, without bringing even a single element that was personally and directly known" by the plaintiff.

Also Read: Messi Wins Record Sixth FIFA Player Of The Year Award

The complaint had been filed in June by Federico Rettori, an Argentine national living in Majorca who formerly worked for Messi's charity.

In it, he named the Barcelona striker, the charity, his father Jorge and brother Rodrigo and "all the people, as yet unidentified, who in one form or another administered or managed the funds at the Leo Messi Foundation," the document said.

He claimed that funds received by the foundation which "should have been directed to social causes" instead went "towards various private activities or bank accounts that differed from those that were declared by the foundation".

Last year, Rettori filed suit in Argentina on similar grounds. According to a judicial source, it prompted the opening of a preliminary investigation but so far, neither Messi nor his father have been charged.

(AFP)

Subscribe to Outlook’s Newsletter

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp Comments
READ MORE IN:
Agencies Lionel Messi Barcelona Spain Madrid Football FC Barcelona Sports
Next Story : Cardiff Ordered To Pay Nantes €6M For Late Emiliano Sala
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Sports
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Online Casino Betway Banner
Outlook VIDEOS





Advertisement
Advertisement