Southampton Vs Manchester United, Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Premier League Match In India

Manchester United will play their first away game of the Premier League season as they seek second straight wins. United — fresh from thrashing Leeds 5-1 — heads to Southampton, which is reeling after a poor finish to last season and an opening 3-1 loss at Everton last weekend. (More Football News)

Southampton will be eager to shrug off the defeat early in the season but will have to find a way to stop Manchester United forwards.

Red Devils didn’t gave an inch in their first match of the season against Leeds. Bruno Fernandes scored a hat-trick, while Paul Pogba bagged four assist. Fans are also likely to see

Raphael Varane in action after United another big summer signing Jadon Sancho made debut against Leeds.

ð Ole has plenty of options available for Sunday's south-coast clash...#MUFC | #SOUMUN — Manchester United (@ManUtd) August 22, 2021

When and where to watch the match in India?

Match: Southampton vs Manchester United Premier League match

Time: 6:30PM IST

Venue: St Mary’s Stadium

Telecast: The match will be telecast live on Star Sports network in India. Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 1 HD channels are likely to telecast the match live. Fans can catch the live streaming at Disney + Hotstar app



Likely XIs:

Southampton: McCarthy, Stephens, Perraud, Salisu, Walcott, Liveramento, Djenpo, Ward Prowse, Romeu, Armstrong, Adams

Manchester United: De Gea, Shaw, Maguire, Lindelof, Wan-Bissaka, McTominay, Fred, James, Pogba, Fernandes, Greenwood





