Southampton Vs Manchester United, Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Premier League Match In India

August 22, 2021
Manchester United will be hoping to secure second win of the season. Check match, telecast and team details here

Outlook Web Bureau 22 August 2021, Last Updated at 11:29 am
Manchester United will be seeking their second win of the season when they take on hosts Southampton in Premier League match.
Manchester United will play their first away game of the Premier League season as they seek second straight wins. United — fresh from thrashing Leeds 5-1 — heads to Southampton, which is reeling after a poor finish to last season and an opening 3-1 loss at Everton last weekend.  (More Football News)

Southampton will be eager to shrug off the defeat early in the season but will have to find a way to stop Manchester United forwards.

Red Devils didn’t gave an inch in their first match of the season against Leeds. Bruno Fernandes scored a hat-trick, while Paul Pogba bagged four assist.  Fans are also likely to see

Raphael Varane in action after United another big summer signing Jadon Sancho made debut against Leeds.

When and where to watch the match in India?

Match: Southampton vs Manchester United Premier League match

Time: 6:30PM IST

Venue: St Mary’s Stadium

Telecast:  The match will be telecast live on Star Sports network in India. Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 1 HD channels are likely to telecast the match live. Fans can catch the live streaming at Disney + Hotstar app

Likely XIs:

Southampton: McCarthy, Stephens, Perraud, Salisu, Walcott, Liveramento, Djenpo, Ward Prowse, Romeu, Armstrong, Adams

Manchester United:  De Gea, Shaw, Maguire, Lindelof, Wan-Bissaka, McTominay, Fred, James, Pogba, Fernandes, Greenwood

