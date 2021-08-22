Southampton Vs Manchester United, Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Premier League Match In India

Manchester United will play their first away game of the Premier League season as they seek second straight wins. United — fresh from thrashing Leeds 5-1 — heads to Southampton, which is reeling after a poor finish to last season and an opening 3-1 loss at Everton last weekend. (More Football News)
Southampton will be eager to shrug off the defeat early in the season but will have to find a way to stop Manchester United forwards.
Red Devils didn’t gave an inch in their first match of the season against Leeds. Bruno Fernandes scored a hat-trick, while Paul Pogba bagged four assist. Fans are also likely to see
Raphael Varane in action after United another big summer signing Jadon Sancho made debut against Leeds.
ð Ole has plenty of options available for Sunday's south-coast clash...#MUFC | #SOUMUN— Manchester United (@ManUtd) August 22, 2021
When and where to watch the match in India?
Match: Southampton vs Manchester United Premier League match
Time: 6:30PM IST
Venue: St Mary’s Stadium
Telecast: The match will be telecast live on Star Sports network in India. Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 1 HD channels are likely to telecast the match live. Fans can catch the live streaming at Disney + Hotstar app
Likely XIs:
Southampton: McCarthy, Stephens, Perraud, Salisu, Walcott, Liveramento, Djenpo, Ward Prowse, Romeu, Armstrong, Adams
Manchester United: De Gea, Shaw, Maguire, Lindelof, Wan-Bissaka, McTominay, Fred, James, Pogba, Fernandes, Greenwood
