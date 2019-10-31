Poshan
﻿
Sourav Ganguly's Initiative To Organise Day-Night Test Is Laudable: Former BCCI President CK Khanna

India vs Bangladesh: Sourav Ganguly took over from CK Khanna as the president of the BCCI and within a week announced India's first Day-Night Test

PTI 31 October 2019
Sourav Ganguly
File Photo
outlookindia.com
2019-10-31T23:02:49+0530

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president Sourav Ganguly's initiative to have India's first-ever Day-Night Test is a "step in the right direction", former president CK Khanna said on Thursday.

Ganguly took over from Khanna and within a week announced India's first pink ball Test, something that will be his lasting legacy, feels the veteran administrator.

"Sourav has already proved that he is more than a capable administrator. The Day Night Test is the way forward and he has shown the way. I congratulate him for his ability to take risk so early in his role, something that was his hallmark as an Indian captain," Khanna said on the day.

The former DDCA president feels that Ganguly's administrative skills came to the fore when he changed the drainage system of Eden Gardens before 2016 World T20 and organised the Pakistan game despite heavy rains.

"I don't think anyone could have thought that we would have a match that day but as CAB president, Ganguly made best use of his resources and we had a thrilling Indo-Pak match. He surely will bring his A game as the BCCI president and will have an eventful term," Khanna said.

READ MORE IN:
PTI Sourav Ganguly Eden Gardens, Kolkata Cricket India vs Bangladesh Day-Night Test Bangladesh national cricket team Sports
