Batting legend VVS Laxman on Tuesday said Indian cricket will undoubtedly continue to prosper under former skipper Sourav Ganguly, who is set to take over the reins of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

Ganguly, a veteran 113 Tests and 311 ODIs, on Monday filed his nominations papers for the post of BCCI president in Mumbai.

The former Indian skipper is expected to be elected unopposed at the board's Annual General Meeting on October 23.

"Congrats @SGanguly99 on becoming the President of @BCCI. I have got no doubt that under your leadership Indian Cricket will continue to prosper. Wishing you lots of success in your new role Dada," Laxman tweeted.

Congrats @SGanguly99 on becoming the President of @BCCI I have got no doubt that under your leadership Indian Cricket will continue to prosper.Wishing you lots of success in your new role Dada. pic.twitter.com/xU82q5JIzu — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) October 15, 2019

Ganguly thanked his former teammate for the congratulatory message.

"Thank u Vvs ..your contributions will be very important," Ganguly tweeted.

Thank u Vvs ..your contributions will be very important — Sourav Ganguly (@SGanguly99) October 15, 2019

Their short conversation left many fans proud and impressed.

The 47-year-old, one of the finest Indian captains, will hold the post of the BCCI President for a mere nine months. He will have to demit office in July, due to compulsory cooling-off period.