Poshan
﻿
Home »  Website »  Sports »  BCCI President-Elect Sourav Ganguly, Former Teammate VVS Laxman Engage In Lovely Convo; Leaves Fans Proud

BCCI President-Elect Sourav Ganguly, Former Teammate VVS Laxman Engage In Lovely Convo; Leaves Fans Proud

Sourav Ganguly and VVS Laxman were part of the famed Indian batting quartet, known as the Fab Four, along with Sachin Tendulkar and Rahul Dravid, which later became Fab Five with the arrival of Virender Sehwag

Outlook Web Bureau 15 October 2019
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp Comments
BCCI President-Elect Sourav Ganguly, Former Teammate VVS Laxman Engage In Lovely Convo; Leaves Fans Proud
Ganguly and Laxman, basking in the sun!
Courtesy: Twitter (@VVSLaxman281)
BCCI President-Elect Sourav Ganguly, Former Teammate VVS Laxman Engage In Lovely Convo; Leaves Fans Proud
outlookindia.com
2019-10-15T11:19:13+0530

Batting legend VVS Laxman on Tuesday said Indian cricket will undoubtedly continue to prosper under former skipper Sourav Ganguly, who is set to take over the reins of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

Ganguly, a veteran 113 Tests and 311 ODIs, on Monday filed his nominations papers for the post of BCCI president in Mumbai.

Read: Ganguly In For A Shock, Leaves Nomination Paper To Legal Team

The former Indian skipper is expected to be elected unopposed at the board's Annual General Meeting on October 23.

"Congrats @SGanguly99 on becoming the President of @BCCI. I have got no doubt that under your leadership Indian Cricket will continue to prosper. Wishing you lots of success in your new role Dada," Laxman tweeted.

Ganguly thanked his former teammate for the congratulatory message.

Also Read: Sourav Ganguly, The Cricketer And A Showman - Career Highlights And Controversies

"Thank u Vvs ..your contributions will be very important," Ganguly tweeted.

Their short conversation left many fans proud and impressed.

The 47-year-old, one of the finest Indian captains, will hold the post of the BCCI President for a mere nine months. He will have to demit office in July, due to compulsory cooling-off period. 

Subscribe to Outlook’s Newsletter

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp Comments
READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Sourav Ganguly V.V.S. Laxman Cricket Cricket - BCCI Sports
Next Story : Sri Lanka Should Share Financial Burden If They Want Pakistan To Play In UAE: PCB
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Sports
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Online Casino Betway Banner
Outlook VIDEOS





Advertisement
Advertisement