Sourav Ganguly's Heart Operation Supervised By Famous Doctors Devi Shetty, Ashwin Mehta

Former India captain and BCCI chief Sourav Ganguly underwent another angioplasty on Thursday. Two more stents were implanted to clear his clogged coronary arteries, an official at the private hospital where Ganguly is admitted said. (More Cricket News)



The 48-year-old cricket icon is said to be "stable". "Two stents have been inserted to clear blocks in Mr Ganguly's coronary arteries," the official said.

Sourav Ganguly's heart operation on Thursday was supervised by two famous cardiac surgeons -- Dr Devi Shetty and Dr Ashwin B Mehta.

According to family sources, Home Minister Amit Shah played a big role in getting Dr Mehta to fly in from Mumbai and be present in the Operation Theatre.

"Unlike the last time, Sourav will not be released in a hurry. He will need more care after the latest procedure. The doctors will be extra careful," said a source close to the Ganguly family.

It is a challenging time for the Ganguly's. Sourav's elder brother Snehasish Ganguly underwent a cardiac surgery last week. Snehasis is a former Ranji Trophy player and is the current secretary of the Cricket Association of Bengal.

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee said Ganguly was doing well after the operation. "I spoke to him after he was put in the bed after the operation. He was fine and I am more than happy for that," said Banerjee.

Dr Ashwin B Mehta is a renowned interventional cardiologist based in Mumbai. He is director of cardiology at Jaslok Hospital & Research Centre, Mumbai.

Earlier in the day, doctors carried out a series of medical tests on Ganguly, who was hospitalised on Wednesday for the second time in a month, because of a cardiac condition.



The former India skipper had suffered a mild heart attack in January and was diagnosed with Triple Vessel Disease. He had undergone an angioplasty procedure during which a stent was inserted into one of the blocked arteries.



On Wednesday, Ganguly, 48, was rushed to the Apollo Gleneagles Hospital, with discomfort in the chest, less than a month after he underwent angioplasty.

"Mr Sourav Ganguly, 48 years old male, has come for a checkup of his cardiac condition. There is no change in his parameteres since his last hospitalisation and his vital parameters are stable," read a statement issued by the Apollo Gleneagles Hospital, Kolkata.

Ganguly had suffered a blackout while working out at his personal gym on January 2 and was taken to Kolkata's Woodlands Hospital.



A nine-member medical team was formed and opinions were sought from renowned experts and cardiac surgeons including Dr Devi Shetty, R K Panda, Samuel Mathew and Aswin Mehta from India and Shamin K Sharma from New York before a stent was implanted.



He underwent angioplasty and other related tests there and was discharged from the hospital on January 7.



The Kolkata Police had created a green corridor for smooth travel from his Behala residence to the hospital off the E M Bypass, authorities at the medical establishment said.

