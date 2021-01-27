BCCI President Sourav Ganguly 'Stable' After Hospital Admission With Chest Pain

Former India captain and BCCI president Sourav Ganguly is reported to be "stable" after being been admitted to Apollo Hospital with complaints of chest pains on Wednesday. (More Cricket News)

Ganguly, 48, was rushed to the hospital again with discomfort in the chest, less than a month after he underwent angioplasty.

"Mr Sourav Ganguly, 48 years old male, has come for a checkup of his cardiac condition. There is no change in his parameteres since his last hospitalisation and his vital parameters are stable," read a statement from the Apollo Gleneagles Hospital, Kolkata.

READ: Why Ganguly's Heart Attack Has Shaken The World, Explains Dr Shetty

According to reports, Ganguly will be kept under observation for now and stents will be implanted on his arteries by conducting another angioplasty procedure, but only after getting approval from the medical board constituted for his treatment.

He had suffered a blackout while working out at his personal gym on January 2 and was taken to Kolkata's Woodlands Hospital.

A nine-member medical team was formed and opinions were sought from renowned experts and cardiac surgeons including Devi Shetty, R K Panda, Samuel Mathew and Aswin Mehta from India and Shamin K Sharma from New York before a stent was implanted.

He underwent angioplasty and other related tests there and was discharged from the hospital on January 7.

The Kolkata Police had created a green corridor for smooth travel from his Behala residence to the hospital off the E M Bypass, authorities at the medical establishment said.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine