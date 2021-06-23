June 23, 2021
Home  »  Website  »  Sports  »  Slovakia Vs Spain, Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch UEFA European Championship, Group E Match

Slovakia Vs Spain, Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch UEFA European Championship, Group E Match

Spain face Slovakia as the two sides jostle for a spot in last 16 at Euro 2020. Check match details, team details and likely XIs here

Outlook Web Bureau 23 June 2021, Last Updated at 2:56 pm
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Slovakia Vs Spain, Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch UEFA European Championship, Group E Match
Slovakia players practice during a training session at the La Cartuja stadium in Seville, Spain on Tuesday, June 22, 2021. Slovakia will play against Spain on Wednesday for the Group E of the Euro 2020 soccer championship.
AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis
Slovakia Vs Spain, Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch UEFA European Championship, Group E Match
outlookindia.com
2021-06-23T14:56:07+05:30

Struggling Spain has been in an eye of storm. With goals hard to come by the former World Cup  winners are struggling. Spain Profile | Slovakia Profile | News

Spain, playing all of its group matches in Seville, is two points behind leader Sweden and one behind Slovakia, which surprised everyone with an opening 2-1 win over last-place Poland before losing to Sweden 1-0.

Spain have played a goalless draw against Sweden and a 1-1 draw against Poland.
The biggest positive for Spain is  return of their most experienced player Sergio Busquets.

Spain coach Luis Enrique hasn’t confirmed Busquets as a starter, but he had said the player was ready to play from the moment he rejoined the squad.

Slovakia have only one win in their six matches against Spain. The last win goes back to 2014 in a European Championship qualifier. This will be the first time that the two teams come face to face at a major tournament.

Winger Ivan Schranz is likely to miss this game for Slovakia while defender Denis Vavro is unavailable after testing positive for COVID-19.

With Euro 2020 last 16 berth at stake here are the few scenarios that all the teams in Group E will be aware of.
~ Slovakia only need a point from this game to assure themselves a berth in Last 16.
~ A point can see them finish atop of the table provided Sweden don’t win against Poland.
~ Spain need a win to advance into the next round.
~ Spain can still qualify if they draw and Poland is not able to beat Sweden.
~ There is also a possibility that Slovakia, Sweden and Poland can finish on 4 points each just to make things complicated

Head-to-Head: Spain has four wins and have drawn once against Slovakia. Slovakia has just one win against Spain.

Match and telecast details
Match: UEFA European Championship 2021, Group E match between Slovakia and Spain
Date: June 23 (Wednesday), 2021
Time: 9:30 PM IST
Venue: La Cartuja Stadium,  Seville
TV Channels: Sony Sports Network
 Live Streaming: SonyLIV, Jio TV

Likely XIs:
Slovakia: Dubravka; Pekarik, Satka, Skriniar, Hubocan; Kucka, Hrosovsky; Haraslin, Hamsík, Mak; Duda
Spain: Unai Simon; Azpilicueta, Laporte, Pau Torres, Gaya; Llorente, Busquets, Thiago; Gerard Moreno, Morata, Traore

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Darren Sammy Appointed Member Of Cricket West Indies Board of Directors

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Outlook Web Bureau Spain national football team Slovakia national football team Football Sports

More from Sports

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos