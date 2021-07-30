SL Vs IND: Sri Lanka Team To Get US$100,000 For Series Win Over India

July 30, 2021
Sri Lanka won the three-match series against a severely depleted Indian team 2-1 on Thursday night.

PTI 30 July 2021, Last Updated at 10:39 pm
Members of the Sri Lankan team pose with the winners trophy at the end of the third Twenty20 cricket match between Sri Lanka and India in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Thursday, July 29, 2021.
AP Photo
2021-07-30T22:39:46+05:30

Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) on Friday announced a cash reward of USD 100,000 for its national team for the T20 series win over India. (More Cricket News)

Sri Lanka won the three-match series against a severely depleted Indian team 2-1 on Thursday night.

"The Executive Committee of Sri Lanka Cricket lauded the effort of the players, coaches, and the support staff for bringing this much-needed victory, which it believes will augur well for the National team going forward.

"Hence, in order to recognize this victory, the Executive Committee of Sri Lanka Cricket decided to award a sum of US$ 100,000 for the National team," said SLC in a statement.

It was Sri Lanka's first T20 series win over India and a much needed one with Sri Lankan cricket going through a tough time on and off the field.

