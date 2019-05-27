Shooting World Cup: Sensational Saurabh Chaudhary Breaks Own World Record To Win Gold Medal

﻿
One of the hottest talents in shooting, Saurabh Chaudhary is also Youth Olympic Games (2018) and 2018 Asian Games gold medalist

Saurabh Chaudhary shot 246.3 to shatter his own world record of 245.5 points, which was set in a junior event. His senior record was 245.
India's shooting sensation Saurabh Chaudhary on Monday broke his own world record in the men's 10m air pistol event at International Shooting Sport Federation World Cup in Munich.

The 17-year-old shot 246.3 to shatter his own world record of 245.5 points, which was set in a junior event. His senior record was 245.

Chaudhary had previously bagged a gold medal at World Cup earlier when he won the men's 10m air pistol event in New Delhi.

He is also Youth Olympic Games (2018) and 2018 Asian Games gold medalist.

Russia’s Artem Chernousov and China’s Wei Pang won silver and bronze respectively.

On a good day for India, Rahi Sarnobat added a third gold medal in their tally as she won the women's 25-metre pistol event. She also earned a quota place for India in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Earlier, Apurvi Chandela clinched a gold medal on Sunday.

