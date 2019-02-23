﻿
Shooting World Cup: Apurvi Chandela Shatters World Record In Women's 10m Air Rifle, Wins First Gold Medal

Chandela, who had secured a Tokyo Olympic quota in the last World Championships, was fourth in the qualifications with 629.3.

Outlook Web Bureau 23 February 2019
Indian shooter Apurvi Chandela shattered the world record on her way to the gold medal in women's 10m air rifle event at the Shooting World Cup at Dr Karni Singh Shooting Range in New Delhi on Saturday.

Chandela, 26, shot an astonishing 252.9 to win the top prize on Day 1 of the first stage of the 2019 ISSF World Cup, which also serves as one of the qualifying events of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

China's Ruozhu Zhao bagged silver with 251.8, while another Chinese Xu Hong (230.4) finished the tournament's first final with a bronze.

Such was Chandela's dominance in the eight-woman final that she finished the event a staggering 1.1 points ahead of the silver medallist.

Chandela, who had secured a Tokyo Olympic quota in the last World Championships, was fourth in the qualifications with 629.3.

The competition at the World Cup started without much consternation despite the revocation of two Olympic quotas from men's 25m rapid fire event by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) on Friday after India's denial to give visas to two Pakistani shooters – G M Bashir and Khalil Ahmed as a reaction to the recent Pulwama terror attack.

The decision to revoke Olympic quotas was taken by the IOC Executive Board on Friday.

The IOC also demanded "written assurance" from India for it to host any international event in future. 

(With PTI inputs)

