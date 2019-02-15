﻿
Sports Stars Condemn Pulwama Terror Attack, Offer Condolences

On February 14, in what is known as the worst-ever terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir, a suicide bomber rammed his SUV packed with explosives into a CRPF bus on the Srinagar-Jammu highway in Pulwama district.

Outlook Web Bureau 15 February 2019
File Photo
2019-02-15T15:19:05+0530
Indian sports stars condemned Thursday's terror attack in  Pulwama, Jammu and Kashmir which claimed the lives of at least 40 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel.

Extending their condolences to victims, Indian men's cricket team captain Virat Kohli wrote in a Twitter post, "I'm shocked after hearing about the attack in Pulwama, heartfelt condolences to the martyred soldiers & prayers for the speedy recovery of the injured jawaans."

Indian women's ODI captain Mithali Raj also took to Twitter to express her condolences. She wrote, "A day of mourning for India, for humanity. Pained. Who wants this? Who endorses this! Let's ask the right questions & give answers that offer solutions not accusations to stop this mindless killing of people. Let us stop blaming. Let us live. In peace. Let's value life! #Pulwama."

Badminton star Saina Nehwal, opening batsman Rohit Sharma, former cricket players Gautam Gambhir, Harbhajan Singh, VVS Laxman, Mohammed Kaif, boxer Vijendra Singh, hockey star Rani Rampal and others also reacted to the ghastly terror attack.

Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) claimed responsibility for the attack. The Pakistan-based terror outfit released a video clip of the suicide bomber, identified as Adil Ahmad Dar.

