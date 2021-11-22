Advertisement
Friday, Nov 26, 2021
Shoaib Akhtar Says His 'Running Days Are Over', Heads For 'Total Knee Replacement'

The Rawalpindi Express underwent a reconstruction knee surgery in Melbourne two years ago. Akhtar, who retired in 2011, often suffered injuries during his mercurial career.

Shoaib Akhtar has played 46 Tests and 163 ODIs for Pakistan in which he scalped 178 and 247 wickets, respectively. He also took 19 T20I wickets in 15 appearances. | File Photo

2021-11-22T15:45:32+05:30
PTI

PTI

Published: 22 Nov 2021, Updated: 22 Nov 2021 3:45 pm

One of cricket's all-time fastest bowlers, Shoaib Akhtar has revealed that his "running days are over" as the former Pakistan speed merchant is going for a knee replacement surgery. (More Cricket News)

The enigmatic Akhtar's mercurial career was often dogged by injuries. Two years ago, Akhtar, 46, underwent a reconstruction knee surgery in Melbourne.

Akhtar posted the update on his twitter handle alongside a picture of himself following what looked like a session of physical activity.

"My running days are over as am leaving for total knee replacement in Australia Melbourne very soon," Akhtar tweeted.

The 'Rawalpindi Express' also posted the same on his Instagram account.

Shoaib Akhtar, who is considered the world's fastest bowler of all time and nicknamed 'Rawalpindi Express', retired from all forms of cricket in 2011. He is now analysing various cricketing events on his YouTube channel.

He played 46 Tests and 163 ODIs for Pakistan in which he scalped 178 and 247 wickets respectively. He also took 19 T20I wickets in 15 appearances.

Akhtar played his last international game, an ODI, against New Zealand in 2011, in which he bagged one wicket. He holds the record for bowling the fastest ball at 161.3 kph.

Shoaib Akhtar Pakistan national cricket team
