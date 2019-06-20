Shikhar Dhawan's Absence Won't Derail India's Cricket World Cup Campaign, Feels Michael Hussey

Watching Shikhar Dhawan bat against Australia in the ongoing Cricket World Cup, was a treat for fans across the world. With the veteran out with a fractured thumb, former Australia cricketer Michael Hussey feels that his absence from the tournament is not a good thing, but it won't affect India's campaign.

Speaking in an ESPNcricinfo show, Hussey stated that Dhawan's departure is a big loss for the competition. He added, "I don't think it will derail India's campaign. I think they have got enough depth to cover Shikhar Dhawan."

Hussey feels that the Men in Blue have enough squad depth and talent to make for the void left by the southpaw.

Dhawan has been ruled out of the ongoing Cricket World Cup due to a fractured thumb. The India opener has been replaced by Rishabh Pant. The left-handed batsman was hit by Australian pacer Nathan Coulter-Nile's delivery earlier in the tournament. Dhawan scored a century in that match as India won by 36 runs. After being hit on his thumb, Dhawan looked to be in considerable pain, but carried on to score 117 off 109 balls. However, he didn't take the field during Australia's innings.

Dhawan was expected to be back before the Bangladesh fixture on July 2, but won't be available anymore.

