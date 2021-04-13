April 13, 2021
Poshan
Shelby Rogers Wins At MUSC Health Women's Open, Misaki Doi Retires In Three-hour Epic

Third seed Shelby Rogers eased into the second round of the MUSC Women's Health Open while fifth seed Misaki Doi retired in a three-hour epic

Omnisport 13 April 2021
Shelby Rogers Wins At MUSC Health Women's Open, Misaki Doi Retires In Three-hour Epic
Shelby Rogers proved too good for fellow American Caty McNally.
File Photo
Shelby Rogers Wins At MUSC Health Women's Open, Misaki Doi Retires In Three-hour Epic
Third seed Shelby Rogers eased into the second round of the MUSC Women's Health Open while fifth seed Misaki Doi retired in a three-hour epic on Monday in Charleston. (More Tennis News)

World number 46 Rogers, who reached the last 16 at last week's Volvo Car Open in Charleston, proved too good for fellow American Caty McNally winning 6-0 6-1 in just over an hour.

Doi's match with countrywoman Nao Hibino lasted much longer, extending to three hours and nine minutes with the latter progressing in a walkover 7-5 5-7 6-6. Doi succumbed to cramps in the third set tiebreaker.

Seventh seed Lauren Davis defeated Coco Vandeweghe 7-6 (7-3) 6-4 in their All American battle while Australian sixth seed Ajla Tomljanovic cruised past Renata Zarazua 6-1 6-1 in the final match of the first day.

Eighth seed Madison Brengle also progressed in three sets past Natalia Vikhlyantseva and unseeded Dane Clara Tauson won 6-3 6-3 over Liudmila Samsonova.

