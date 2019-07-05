Shaun Marsh Out Of Cricket World Cup, Peter Handscomb To Replace Him

The ICC has confirmed that the Event Technical Committee of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2019 has approved Peter Handscomb as a replacement player for Shaun Marsh in the Australia squad for the remainder of the tournament.

Marsh has suffered a fracture to his forearm which will require surgery after being struck while practicing in the nets .

The replacement of a player requires the approval of the Event Technical Committee before the replacement player can be officially added to the squad.

The Event Technical Committee of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2019 consists of Geoff Allardice (ICC, ETC chairman), Campbell Jamieson (ICC representative), Steve Elworthy (CWC representative), Alan Fordham (host representative), Harsha Bhogle and Kumar Sangakkara (both independent representatives).

