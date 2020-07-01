Shashank Manohar Steps Down As ICC Chairman

Shashank Manohar's tenure as the International Cricket Council's (ICC) first independent chairman came to an end on Wednesday after he stepped down from the position. (More Cricket News)

Manohar took charge as ICC Chairman in November 2015.

"ICC Chairman Shashank Manohar has stepped down after two, two-year tenures at its helm. The ICC Board met today and agreed that Deputy Chairman Imran Khwaja will assume the responsibilities of the Chairperson until a successor is elected," ICC stated in a release.

Manohar, as per ICC rules, could have stayed for another two-year term as a maximum of three terms are allowed. The 62-year-old lawyer had previously been the BCCI President from 2008 to 2011.

The process for the election of the next chairperson is expected to be approved by the ICC Board within the next week.

ICC Chief Executive Manu Sawhney thanked Manohar "for his leadership and everything he has done for the sport as ICC Chairman."

Khwaja, on the other hand, said that the former BCCI President is leaving the sport in a better position.

"There is no doubt that cricket owes Shashank a debt of gratitude for all he has done for the sport. He has left cricket and the ICC in a better place than he found it," he said.