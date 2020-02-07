Hollywood Star Sharon Stone To Host Laureus Sports Awards Ceremony

February 07, 2020
Poshan
One of the most noteworthy performers of her generation, Sharon Stone became a global star with her portrayal of Catherine Tramell in the thriller Basic Instinct for which she earned her first Golden Globe Award nomination for best actress in a motion picture

PTI 07 February 2020
Sharon Stone
File Photo
2020-02-07T21:36:58+0530

American actress and activist Sharon Stone will host the 2020 Laureus World Sports Awards Ceremony at Berlin on February 17.

One of the most noteworthy performers of her generation, Sharon became a global star with her portrayal of Catherine Tramell in the thriller Basic Instinct for which she earned her first Golden Globe Award nomination for best actress in a motion picture.

In an immensely successful career, she received further acclaim with her performance in Martin Scorsese's epic crime drama Casino in 1995 with a Golden Globe Award and an Academy Award nomination.

She also received two more Golden Globe Award nominations for her roles in The Mighty in 1998 and The Muse the following year.

"These awards are a beacon of light as, not only do they celebrate the top athletes of 2019, they also highlight the power of sport to end violence, discrimination and disadvantage," Sharon said.

"As we commemorate 20 years of Laureus, we also celebrate the millions of children whose lives have been improved by the efforts and funds raised by this loving and generous group."

Among the Laureus Academy Members and legends of sport to attend are Boris Becker, Cafu, Fabian Cancellara, Nadia Comaneci, Luis Figo, Ruud Gullit, Tony Hawk, Michael Johnson, Edwin Moses, Li Na, Mark Spitz and Katarina Witt.

