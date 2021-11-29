Shardul Thakur Gets Engaged To Girlfriend Mittali Parulkar In Private Ceremony - VIDEO

India cricketer Shardul Thakur engaged with his long-time girlfriend Mittali Parulkar in a private ceremony at Mumbai Cricket Association’s facility in BKC, Mumbai on Monday (November 29). (More Cricket News)

The couple is likely to get married after the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022, which will be held later in the year in Australia. Thakur is taking a break from international cricket.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Malti Chahar(Meenu) ðÂÂÂÂ®ðÂÂÂÂ³ (@maltichahar)

India T20 cricket Rohit Sharma, who was present during the ceremony, took to Twitter to wish his team-mate the best "for the new beginnings…"

Congratulations @imShard bro, best wishes for the new beginnings… pic.twitter.com/201PyH2NOD — Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) November 29, 2021

Thakur, 30, made his India debut in an ODI match against Sri Lanka in 2017. He has since played four Tests, 15 ODIs and 24 T20Is.

Meanwhile, the Indian national cricket team one Monday played out a thrilling draw with New Zealand in the first Test at Green Park, Kanpur.

The final and second Test will be played at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai, starting December 3.

India are scheduled to tour South Africa after the New Zealand series. Thakur, if the tour goes ahead, will be a key member of the Indian squad. The emergence of a new variant of coronavirus, Omicron, however, has put the tour in doubt.