Shardul Thakur Gets Engaged To Girlfriend Mittali Parulkar In Private Ceremony - VIDEO

Monday, Nov 29, 2021
The couple is likely to get married after the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022, which will be held later in the year in Australia. Shardul Thakur is taking a break from international cricket.

Shardul Thakur, right, with Mittali Parulkar, centre, during their engagement ceremony. | Courtesy: Instagram (maltichahar)

2021-11-29T22:07:12+05:30
Outlook Web Bureau

Outlook Web Bureau

Published: 29 Nov 2021, Updated: 29 Nov 2021 10:07 pm

India cricketer Shardul Thakur engaged with his long-time girlfriend Mittali Parulkar in a private ceremony at Mumbai Cricket Association’s facility in BKC, Mumbai on Monday (November 29). (More Cricket News)

The couple is likely to get married after the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022, which will be held later in the year in Australia. Thakur is taking a break from international cricket.

India T20 cricket Rohit Sharma, who was present during the ceremony, took to Twitter to wish his team-mate the best "for the new beginnings…"

Thakur, 30, made his India debut in an ODI match against Sri Lanka in 2017. He has since played four Tests, 15 ODIs and 24 T20Is.

Meanwhile, the Indian national cricket team one Monday played out a thrilling draw with New Zealand in the first Test at Green Park, Kanpur.

The final and second Test will be played at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai, starting December 3.

India are scheduled to tour South Africa after the New Zealand series. Thakur, if the tour goes ahead, will be a key member of the Indian squad. The emergence of a new variant of coronavirus, Omicron, however, has put the tour in doubt.

Tags

Outlook Web Bureau Shardul Thakur Mumbai Cricket India vs New Zealand India national cricket team Sports
