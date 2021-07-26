July 26, 2021
Home  »  Website  »  Sports  »  Sharath Kamal Advances To 3rd Round In Tokyo Olympics; Faces Table Tennis Great Ma Long Next

Sharath Kamal Advances To 3rd Round In Tokyo Olympics; Faces Table Tennis Great Ma Long Next

Sharath struggled in the first game but pulled himself up just in time to win 2-11 11-8 11-5 9-11 11-6 11-9 in the 49-minute second-round contest

PTI 26 July 2021, Last Updated at 7:58 am
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Sharath Kamal Advances To 3rd Round In Tokyo Olympics; Faces Table Tennis Great Ma Long Next
India's Kamal Achanta competes during the table tennis men's singles second round match against Portugal's Tiago Apolonia at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Monday, July 26, 2021, in Tokyo.
AP Photo/Kin Cheung
Sharath Kamal Advances To 3rd Round In Tokyo Olympics; Faces Table Tennis Great Ma Long Next
outlookindia.com
2021-07-26T07:58:25+05:30

Veteran Indian table tennis player A Sharath Kamal overcame a sluggish start to beat Portugal's Tiago Polonia in the second round to set up a clash with defending champion Ma Long in the Olympics on Monday.

Tokyo Olympics | Full Schedule | Sports News

The 39-year-old Sharath struggled in the first game but pulled himself up just in time to win 2-11 11-8 11-5 9-11 11-6 11-9 in the 49-minute second-round contest.

The Indian paddler now has a tough match ahead as he takes on the legendary Long, who is also the reigning world champion.

Considered one of the greatest players of all time, Long has won every singles title in the sport.

Sharath's compatriot G Sathiyan had lost his men's singles second round from an advantageous position on Sunday to exit the competition.

In the women's draw, Manika Batra moved to the third round with an upset win over world number 32 Margaryta Pesotska of Ukraine on Sunday. 

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Tokyo Olympics: Indian Men's Team Enters Quarter-finals, Meet South Korea

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

PTI Sharath Kamal Tokyo Japan Table Tennis India At Olympic Games Tokyo Olympics Tokyo Olympic Games Other Sports Sports

More from Sports

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos