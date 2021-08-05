August 05, 2021
A slew of celebrities congratulated the Indian Men's Hockey team after they beat Germany to win India's first medal in the sport in the Olympics since 1980.

05 August 2021
Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar and other celebrities from the Indian film industry took to Twitter to wish the Indian men’s hockey team on winning the bronze medal, India’s first in the Olympics in the sport after 41 years.

India were 3-1 down in the match against Germany, but came roaring back and made it 5-3, before the opponents scored one more goal. The match ended with a score line of 5-4 in India's favour. 

Akshay Kumar also tweeted after the victory and congratulated the players.

Actors Taapsee Pannu, Tamannaah Bhatia, Nimrat Kaur and filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar including a few others shared their joy and excitement after the win.

 India last won a medal in hockey at the Moscow Olympics in 1980. 

 

 

 

