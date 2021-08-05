Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar And Other Film Stars Congratulate Men's Hockey Team for Olympic Bronze

Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar and other celebrities from the Indian film industry took to Twitter to wish the Indian men’s hockey team on winning the bronze medal, India’s first in the Olympics in the sport after 41 years.

Wow!! Indian Men’s Hockey Team Congratulations. Resilience and skill at its peak. What an exciting match. — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) August 5, 2021

India were 3-1 down in the match against Germany, but came roaring back and made it 5-3, before the opponents scored one more goal. The match ended with a score line of 5-4 in India's favour.

Akshay Kumar also tweeted after the victory and congratulated the players.

Congratulations Team India on rewriting history! An Olympic medal after 41 years! What a match, what a comeback! #Tokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/3mdym3Cupa — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) August 5, 2021

Actors Taapsee Pannu, Tamannaah Bhatia, Nimrat Kaur and filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar including a few others shared their joy and excitement after the win.

Huge congratulations to the men’s hockey team!!! Absolutely incredible ðÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂ¼ðÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂ¼ðÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂ¼ #Olympics — Nimrat Kaur (@NimratOfficial) August 5, 2021

Wooo Congratulations to Captain Manpreet Singh and to All our Golden Men who Bring the Bronze home ðÂÂÂÂ®ðÂÂÂÂ³ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ



India is SO PROUD of You ðÂÂ¥ÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂ #Olympics #Tokyo2020

#hockey #indiakagame #hockeysback #IndianHockey pic.twitter.com/BHtQqRvl56 — AMRITA RAO ðÂÂÂÂ®ðÂÂÂÂ³ (@AmritaRao) August 5, 2021

A win that will go down in history! ðÂÂÂÂ®ðÂÂÂÂ³

What a phenomenal performance by our men’s hockey team ðÂÂÂÂ¥

Bringing home the bronze after 41 years! Congratulations Team India ðÂÂÂÂ®ðÂÂÂÂ³ #Olympics #Cheer4India #BackTheBlue pic.twitter.com/oEAcOVz8h1 — Tamannaah Bhatia (@tamannaahspeaks) August 5, 2021

India last won a medal in hockey at the Moscow Olympics in 1980.

