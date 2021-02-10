Sevilla Vs Barcelona Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Copa Del Rey Semi-final First-leg Match

Barcelona visit Sevilla for the first leg tie of their Copa del Rey semi-final match. The Catalan club are on a six-game winning streak in all competitions, while Sevilla have won seven in a row in all tournaments. (More Football News)
Lionel Messi is set to start for Barcelona after being used as a sub during the team's La Liga win over Real Betis. Coach Ronald Koeman will be without three players because of injuries — Martin Braithwaite, Sergino Dest and Miralem Pjanic.
Julen Lopetegui's Sevilla will be without injured players Lucas Ocampos and Jesus Navas.
Barcelona and Sevilla have met in the 2016 and 2018 Copa del Rey finals, with the former winning both times.
Athletic Bilbao and Levante are other semi-finalists. Bilbao host Levante on Thursday in the first leg tie.
Fun facts:
- Barca (13) and Sevilla (9) have played more Copa del Rey semi-finals this century than anyone else.
- But, this is their first semi-final meeting in more than a century. The last time they met in this stage, in 1919, Barca won 7-3 (4-3 and 3-0).
- Messi has scored more goals (37) against Sevilla than any other team.
Check match and telecast details:
Match: Copa del Rey semi-final, first leg match between Sevilla and Barcelona.
Date: February 11 (Thursday), 2021
Time: 1:30 AM IST/9:00 CET
Venue: Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan Stadium, Seville, Spain
TV Telecast: Not available in India
Live Streaming: Not available in India.
For global telecast and kick time, CHECK HERE.
Squads:
ð SQUAD | Julen Lopetegui calls up 20 players to take on @FCBarcelona in the #CopaDelRey semi-final. ð #WeareSevilla #NeverSurrender— Sevilla FC (@SevillaFC_ENG) February 10, 2021
The squad for #SevillaBarça!— FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) February 9, 2021
1 ter Stegen
5 Sergio
7 Griezmann
10 Messi
11 O Dembélé
12 Riqui Puig
13 Neto
15 Lenglet
16 Pedri
17 Trincão
18 Jordi Alba
19 Matheus
21 F de Jong
23 Umtiti
24 Junior
26 Iñaki Peña
27 Ilaix
28 O Mingueza
29 Konrad
30 Collado
Likely XIs:
Sevilla: Bounou; Navas, Kounde, Carlos, Rekik; Jordan, Fernando, Rakitic; Suso, En-Nesyri, Ocampos.
Barcelona: Ter Stegen; Dest, Mingueza, Lenglet, Alba; Busquets, De Jong, Pedri; Dembele, Griezmann, Messi.
