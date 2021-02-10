Sevilla Vs Barcelona Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Copa Del Rey Semi-final First-leg Match

Barcelona visit Sevilla for the first leg tie of their Copa del Rey semi-final match. The Catalan club are on a six-game winning streak in all competitions, while Sevilla have won seven in a row in all tournaments. (More Football News)

Lionel Messi is set to start for Barcelona after being used as a sub during the team's La Liga win over Real Betis. Coach Ronald Koeman will be without three players because of injuries — Martin Braithwaite, Sergino Dest and Miralem Pjanic.

Julen Lopetegui's Sevilla will be without injured players Lucas Ocampos and Jesus Navas.

Barcelona and Sevilla have met in the 2016 and 2018 Copa del Rey finals, with the former winning both times.

Athletic Bilbao and Levante are other semi-finalists. Bilbao host Levante on Thursday in the first leg tie.

Fun facts:

- Barca (13) and Sevilla (9) have played more Copa del Rey semi-finals this century than anyone else.

- But, this is their first semi-final meeting in more than a century. The last time they met in this stage, in 1919, Barca won 7-3 (4-3 and 3-0).

- Messi has scored more goals (37) against Sevilla than any other team.

Check match and telecast details:

Match: Copa del Rey semi-final, first leg match between Sevilla and Barcelona.

Date: February 11 (Thursday), 2021

Time: 1:30 AM IST/9:00 CET

Venue: Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan Stadium, Seville, Spain

TV Telecast: Not available in India

Live Streaming: Not available in India.

For global telecast and kick time, CHECK HERE.

Squads:

ð SQUAD | Julen Lopetegui calls up 20 players to take on @FCBarcelona in the #CopaDelRey semi-final. ð #WeareSevilla #NeverSurrender — Sevilla FC (@SevillaFC_ENG) February 10, 2021

The squad for #SevillaBarça!



1 ter Stegen

5 Sergio

7 Griezmann

10 Messi

11 O Dembélé

12 Riqui Puig

13 Neto

15 Lenglet

16 Pedri

17 Trincão

18 Jordi Alba

19 Matheus

21 F de Jong

23 Umtiti

24 Junior

26 Iñaki Peña

27 Ilaix

28 O Mingueza

29 Konrad

30 Collado



ðªð¦ð¥ — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) February 9, 2021

Likely XIs:

Sevilla: Bounou; Navas, Kounde, Carlos, Rekik; Jordan, Fernando, Rakitic; Suso, En-Nesyri, Ocampos.

Barcelona: Ter Stegen; Dest, Mingueza, Lenglet, Alba; Busquets, De Jong, Pedri; Dembele, Griezmann, Messi.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine