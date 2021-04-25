Serie A, Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Crunch Fiorentina Vs Juventus, Inter Milan Vs Hellas Verona Clashes

Super Sunday in Italy will witness Serie A leaders Inter Milan hosting Verona and defending champions Juventus travelling to Fiorentina. (More Football News)

Juventus will be looking for revenge when they take on Fiorentina, which handed the nine-time defending champions a demoralizing 3-0 defeat in Turin in December.

Sitting in fourth place with a precarious hold on the final Champions League spot, Andrea Pirlo's side has no more room for missteps against a Fiorentina side attempting to avoid relegation.



Meanwhile, leaders Inter Milan play host to Hellas Verona and third-placed Atalanta look to extend their six-match unbeaten run when they take on Bologna (12:15 AM IST, Monday).

Also, AS Roma warm-up for their Europa League semifinal against Manchester United with a visit to relegation-threatened Cagliari (9:30 PM IST, Saturday).

Check match and telecast details of Fiorentina Vs Juventus at Artemio Franchi Stadium in Florence and Inter Milan Vs Verona at San Siro Stadium in Milan clashes:

Both the matches start at 6:30 PM IST. Sony Pictures Sports Network (SPSN) have the right to show Serie A matches in the Indian sub-continent. All the matches can be streamed on its app, SonyLIV.

Fiorentina Vs Juventus likely starting XIs:

Fiorentina: Dragowski; Milenkovic, Pezzella, Martinez Quarta; Caceres, Amrabat, Pulgar, Bonaventura, Biraghi; Vlahovic, Ribery

Juventus: Szczesny; Danilo, De Ligt, Bonucci, Alex Sandro; Cuadrado, Bentancur, Rabiot, Ramsey; Dybala, Ronaldo.

Inter Milan Vs Hellas Verona likely starting XIs:

Inter: Handanovic; Skriniar, de Vrij, Bastoni; Hakimi, Barella, Brozovic, Eriksen, Perisic; Martinez, Lukaku.

Verona: Silvestri; Magnani, Gunter, Dawidowicz; Faraoni, Ilic, Tameze, Lazovic; Barak, Zaccagni; Lasagna.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine