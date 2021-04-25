April 25, 2021
Poshan
Home  »  Website  »  Sports  »  Serie A, Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Crunch Fiorentina Vs Juventus, Inter Milan Vs Hellas Verona Clashes

Serie A, Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Crunch Fiorentina Vs Juventus, Inter Milan Vs Hellas Verona Clashes

Serie A enters crucial match week 33. Check match and telecast details Fiorentina Vs Juventus and Inter Milan Vs Hellas Verona matches in Italy

Outlook Web Bureau 25 April 2021
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Serie A, Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Crunch Fiorentina Vs Juventus, Inter Milan Vs Hellas Verona Clashes
Cristiano Ronaldo, right, of Juventus are Romelu Lukaku of Inter Milan, left, are the leading scorers this season with 25 and 21 goals respectively.
Composite: AP Photos
Serie A, Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Crunch Fiorentina Vs Juventus, Inter Milan Vs Hellas Verona Clashes
outlookindia.com
2021-04-25T17:01:16+05:30

Super Sunday in Italy will witness Serie A leaders Inter Milan hosting Verona and defending champions Juventus travelling to Fiorentina. (More Football News)

Juventus will be looking for revenge when they take on Fiorentina, which handed the nine-time defending champions a demoralizing 3-0 defeat in Turin in December.

Sitting in fourth place with a precarious hold on the final Champions League spot, Andrea Pirlo's side has no more room for missteps against a Fiorentina side attempting to avoid relegation.

Meanwhile, leaders Inter Milan play host to Hellas Verona and third-placed Atalanta look to extend their six-match unbeaten run when they take on Bologna (12:15 AM IST, Monday).

Also, AS Roma warm-up for their Europa League semifinal against Manchester United with a visit to relegation-threatened Cagliari (9:30 PM IST, Saturday).

Check match and telecast details of Fiorentina Vs Juventus at Artemio Franchi Stadium in Florence and Inter Milan Vs Verona at San Siro Stadium in Milan clashes:

Both the matches start at 6:30 PM IST. Sony Pictures Sports Network (SPSN) have the right to show Serie A matches in the Indian sub-continent. All the matches can be streamed on its app, SonyLIV.

Fiorentina Vs Juventus likely starting XIs:

Fiorentina: Dragowski; Milenkovic, Pezzella, Martinez Quarta; Caceres, Amrabat, Pulgar, Bonaventura, Biraghi; Vlahovic, Ribery

Juventus: Szczesny; Danilo, De Ligt, Bonucci, Alex Sandro; Cuadrado, Bentancur, Rabiot, Ramsey; Dybala, Ronaldo.

Inter Milan Vs Hellas Verona likely starting XIs:

Inter: Handanovic; Skriniar, de Vrij, Bastoni; Hakimi, Barella, Brozovic, Eriksen, Perisic; Martinez, Lukaku.

Verona: Silvestri; Magnani, Gunter, Dawidowicz; Faraoni, Ilic, Tameze, Lazovic; Barak, Zaccagni; Lasagna.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Athletic Bilbao Vs Atletico Madrid, Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch La Liga Match

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Outlook Web Bureau Cristiano Ronaldo Romelu Lukaku Football Live streaming Juventus Serie A Sports

More from Sports

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos