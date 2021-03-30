Sergio Aguero: Numbers Behind Manchester City Star's Stunning Premier League Stint

Sergio Aguero will leave Manchester City at the end of the 2020-21 campaign with his status as one of the club's greatest ever players well and truly cemented. (More Football News)

The Argentina international made an immediate impact upon joining from Atletico Madrid in 2011, plundering 23 top-flight goals – including a dramatic stoppage-time winner against QPR on the final day of the season – in his debut season to help City to a first-ever Premier League title.

He has not looked back from there, scoring goal after goal to help City to three more Premier League crowns, one FA Cup and five EFL Cups.

The 32-year-old became City's record scorer in November 2017 when he struck in a Champions League win over Napoli, breaking Eric Brook's 78-year record.

Using Opta data, we look at how Aguero's record in front of goal stacks up against his City team-mates, Premier League rivals and European football's heavy hitters.

Aguero untouchable as City's leading marksman

No City player comes close to Aguero's simply outstanding scoring record in the Premier League.

His goal against Fulham earlier this month was his 181st in 271 games in the competition, giving him a minutes-per-goal ratio of 108.34.

The nearest player to that ratio is Edin Dzeko, who scored a goal every 141.62 minutes for City in the English top flight.

City's second-highest scorer in the Premier League is Raheem Sterling, who is a whopping 104 goals adrift of Aguero on 77.

Behind Sterling is Yaya Toure (62), David Silva (60), Carlos Tevez (58) and Dzeko (50).

In esteemed Premier League company

Aguero's next destination is unknown but if, as expected, he does leave the Premier League, he will exit as one of its greatest players.

Indeed, only three players have scored more than him in the competition: Alan Shearer (260), Wayne Rooney (208) and Andrew Cole (187).

All three, however, required significantly more minutes to score each goal, Aguero's 108.34 rate comfortably better than Shearer's 146.86, Rooney's 182.78 and Cole's 169.14.

The nearest player to Aguero's rate in the Premier League's all-time top 30 goalscorers is Arsenal icon Thierry Henry, who took 121.79 minutes to score each of his 175 goals in the English top-flight.

Amongst Europe's elite finishers

If Aguero decides to move back to his native Argentina, his legacy as one of European football's most deadly strikers this millennium is secure.

Only five players – Cristiano Ronaldo (470), Lionel Messi (467), Zlatan Ibrahimovic (293), Robert Lewandowski (271) and Edinson Cavani (256) – have scored more goals in Europe's 'big five' leagues than Aguero's 255 across his spells with Atleti and City.

His minutes-per-goal rate jumps slightly to 128.89 when factoring in his time in LaLiga, which puts him 10th in the list of players to have scored more than 150 goals in the major European leagues since January 2000.

Wherever he ends up next season, one thing is guaranteed: goals.

