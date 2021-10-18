Advertisement
Tuesday, Oct 19, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

SCO Vs PNG, ICC Men’s T20 World Cup: High-Flying Scotland Aim To Make Two In Two Vs Minnows Papua New Guinea

Scotland will be aiming to consolidate their position within the top two with a win against PNG in ICC Men's T20 World Cup. On the other hand, a victory would help PNG end their 12-match losing streak in white-ball cricket.

SCO Vs PNG, ICC Men’s T20 World Cup: High-Flying Scotland Aim To Make Two In Two Vs Minnows Papua New Guinea
Scotland will aim to build on the momentum against Papua New Guinea and improve their chances of qualifying for ICC Men's T20 World Cup Super 12 stage. | Twitter (T20WC)

Trending

SCO Vs PNG, ICC Men’s T20 World Cup: High-Flying Scotland Aim To Make Two In Two Vs Minnows Papua New Guinea
outlookindia.com
2021-10-18T16:42:36+05:30
PTI

PTI

More stories from PTI
View All

Published: 18 Oct 2021, Updated: 18 Oct 2021 4:42 pm

Buoyed by their stunning victory over Bangladesh, Scotland will be keen to keep the winning momentum going when they take on Papua New Guinea in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup in Al Amerat, Oman on Tuesday. (More Cricket News)

Chris Greaves’ magnificent all-round display, which saw him hit a 45 off 28 deliveries before snaring two crucial wickets, helped Scotland notch a six-run victory over Bangladesh in their opening clash, while debutants Papua New Guinea were handed a 10-wicket thrashing by co-hosts Oman in the tournament opener.

Scotland were in a spot of bother at 53/6 before Greaves led a brilliant lower-order fightback, stitching vital partnerships with Mark Wyatt (51 runs) and Josh Davey (27 runs) to help his side set a respectable target.

ALSO READ: PAK vs WI, ICC T20 World Cup, Live scorers

The batting collapse upfront will be a cause of concern for the Scots, four batters at the top failed to go beyond the five-run mark with captain Kyle Coetzer and Michael Leask scoring ducks. They would need to take more responsibility going ahead.

From the Magazine

This Election Season In UP, Lakhimpur Kheri Is The New Political Battlefield

The Negotiator: Rakesh Tikait Is The Glue Holding Farmers’ Agitation Together

Kashmir Minority Killings A Throwback To The Terrifying 90s

Feat Of Clay: Bengal’s Idol-makers Are Pushing Boundaries Of Creativity This Durga Puja Season

India's Sporting Revolution And Why Haryana, Odisha Are Model States

The bowlers did well to keep the pressure on the opposition from the beginning and wickets at regular intervals sealed a memorable victory for the Scots in the end. However, despite ending on the winning side skipper Coetzer conceded that the side is capable of better performances.

“We understand that we have to play extremely well to beat sides. We certainly didn't play to our full potential,” Coetzer said. A win on Tuesday will put Scotland in strong position to head to the Super 12s stage.

On the other hand, Papua New Guinea, who were hoping to end their 12-match losing streak in white-ball cricket, were completely outplayed in all departments. Going ahead, not only will they have to win against Scotland they will also look to improve their net run rate which currently stands at -3.135.

The side will need to do some serious thinking ahead of the next game. Barring skipper Assad Vala, who hit a half-century and Charles Amini’s (37), the PNG batters struggled and were guilty of giving away their wickets in clusters.

It wasn’t a great outing for the bowling unit either, the skipper used seven bowlers but none could trouble the opposition. They will have to regroup fast.

Looking ahead, Vala said “We just need to focus on ourselves and not worry about Scotland and Bangladesh at the moment, because it was down to us that we didn't do well today because we didn't execute our plans.”

Squads:

Scotland: Kyle Coetzer (c), Richard Berrington, Dylan Budge, Matthew Cross (wk), Josh Davey, Ally Evans, Chris Greaves, Michael Leask, Calum Macleod, George Munsey, Safyaan Sharif, Hamza Tahir, Craig Wallace, Mark Watt, Brad Wheal.

Papua New Guinea: Assad Vala (c), Charles Amini, Lega Siaka, Norman Vanua, Nosaina Pokana, Kipling Doriga, Tony Ura, Hiri Hiri, Gaudi Toka, Sese Bau, Damien Ravu, Kabua Vagi-Morea, Simon Atai, Jason Kila, Chad Soper, Jack Gardner.

Tags

PTI Oman Cricket T20 World Cup Scotland national cricket team Sports
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Sports

Live Streaming of IND vs AUS, T20 World Cup 2021 Warm-Up Match: Where To See Live Cricket

Live Streaming of IND vs AUS, T20 World Cup 2021 Warm-Up Match: Where To See Live Cricket

OMA vs BAN, T20 World Cup 2021, Live Cricket Scores: Win Or Bust For Bangladesh?

2022 Australian Open: No Covid-19 Vaccination, No Visa For Overseas Tennis Stars

2022 Winter Olympics: Rights Activists Urge Boycott Of Beijing ‘Genocide’ Games

PNG vs SCO, T20 World Cup 2021: Scotland Beat Papua New Guinea 17 Runs - Highlights

IND vs AUS, ICC Men’s T20 World Cup: India Look To Fix Middle-Order Blues During Warm-Up Vs Australia

SL vs IRE, ICC Men’s T20 World Cup: Sri Lanka Eye Second Win Against Confident Ireland

NED Vs NAM, ICC Men’s T20 World Cup: Netherlands Aim First Win Against Debutants Namibia

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

T20 World Cup: Ishan Kishan, KL Rahul Slam Fifties In Warm-Up Tie Vs England

T20 World Cup: Ishan Kishan, KL Rahul Slam Fifties In Warm-Up Tie Vs England

Rohtang Pass Sees First Snow Of The Season

Rohtang Pass Sees First Snow Of The Season

El Salvador’s Bitcoin Moria

El Salvador’s Bitcoin Moria

Heavy Rains Trigger Floods, Landslides in Kerala. Rescue Operations Underway

Heavy Rains Trigger Floods, Landslides in Kerala. Rescue Operations Underway

Advertisement

More from Sports

La Liga: Raul de Tomas, Nico Melamed Goals Help Espanyol Beat Cadiz 2-0 To Keep Momentum

La Liga: Raul de Tomas, Nico Melamed Goals Help Espanyol Beat Cadiz 2-0 To Keep Momentum

EPL: Alexandre Lacazette Dampens Patrick Vieira’s Return At Emirates As Arsenal Hold Crystal Palace

EPL: Alexandre Lacazette Dampens Patrick Vieira’s Return At Emirates As Arsenal Hold Crystal Palace

Men’s Boxing World Championships: AIBA Introduces Belts, White Gloves In ‘Fresh Start’

Men’s Boxing World Championships: AIBA Introduces Belts, White Gloves In ‘Fresh Start’

2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers: Gianni Infantino Wants Suspended Brazil-Argentina Tie To Happen

2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers: Gianni Infantino Wants Suspended Brazil-Argentina Tie To Happen

Read More from Outlook

Uttarakhand Rains Claim 22 Lives, Nainital Cut Off From Rest Of State

Uttarakhand Rains Claim 22 Lives, Nainital Cut Off From Rest Of State

Outlook Web Desk / Incessant rains continued to lash various parts of the state, razing houses to the ground and leaving many trapped in the debris.

Imran Khan At Loggerheads With Army On New Spy Chief, Opposition Comes Together To Oust Pak PM

Imran Khan At Loggerheads With Army On New Spy Chief, Opposition Comes Together To Oust Pak PM

Seema Guha / The opposition stands convinced as it plans to come together to oust Khan. There is much churning going on in political circles in Pakistan as the opposition scents a possible victory.

T20 World Cup, Warm-Up: India Aim To Fix Middle-Order Blues Vs AUS

T20 World Cup, Warm-Up: India Aim To Fix Middle-Order Blues Vs AUS

PTI / Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur and Varun Chakravarthy are likely to get a game vs Australia before India open their ICC Men's T20 World Cup campaign against Pakistan on October 24.

Lakhimpur Kheri: A Springboard For Priyanka Gandhi In UP?

Lakhimpur Kheri: A Springboard For Priyanka Gandhi In UP?

Vikas Pathak / Priyanka Gandhi has emerged more visible in the wake of Lakhimpur Kheri than any other opposition politician in Uttar Pradesh.

Advertisement