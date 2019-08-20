﻿
Home »  Website »  Sports »  Sania Mirza Trolls Pakistan Cricketer Hasan Ali Ahead Of Wedding With Indian Samia Arzoo

Sania Mirza Trolls Pakistan Cricketer Hasan Ali Ahead Of Wedding With Indian Samia Arzoo

Indian tennis star Sania Mirza trolled Hasan Ali and his love for Nandos ahead of the Pakistan cricketer's wedding to Indian Samia Arzoo.

Outlook Web Bureau 20 August 2019
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp Comments
Sania Mirza Trolls Pakistan Cricketer Hasan Ali Ahead Of Wedding With Indian Samia Arzoo
Hasan Ali's wedding will be in Dubai.
INSTAGRAM
Sania Mirza Trolls Pakistan Cricketer Hasan Ali Ahead Of Wedding With Indian Samia Arzoo
outlookindia.com
2019-08-20T17:00:04+0530

Pakistan cricketer Hasan Ali is set to get married to Indian bride Samia Arzoo. The right-arm seamer had confirmed quite a while ago. Wishes have been coming in from all sections of the sports fraternity. The latest is tennis star Sania Mirza, who trolled him in his latest Twitter post. Mirza is also married to former player Shoaib Malik.

Ali had posted a photo, captioned as, "Last night as a bachelor..! looking  forward."

To which Sania replied, "Congratulations Hassan wish you both a lifetime of love and happiness .. this time you’ll have to treat us to more than Nandos though". The cricketer is known to be a fan of eating joint Nandos.

ALSO READ: Pakistan Cricketer Hasan Ali To Marry Indian Girl On August 20

The couple will be tying the knot in Dubai with many of his teammates present. Already few of his closest friends have reached to take part in the festivities. It will take place in Dubai's Atlantis The Palm Hotel on August 20.

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp Comments
READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Hasan Ali Sania Mirza Cricket Pakistan national cricket team Sports
Next Story : Jammu And Kashmir Police Urges People To Inform About Rumour Mongers
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Online Casino Betway Banner
Outlook VIDEOS



Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters