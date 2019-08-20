Sania Mirza Trolls Pakistan Cricketer Hasan Ali Ahead Of Wedding With Indian Samia Arzoo

Pakistan cricketer Hasan Ali is set to get married to Indian bride Samia Arzoo. The right-arm seamer had confirmed quite a while ago. Wishes have been coming in from all sections of the sports fraternity. The latest is tennis star Sania Mirza, who trolled him in his latest Twitter post. Mirza is also married to former player Shoaib Malik.

Ali had posted a photo, captioned as, "Last night as a bachelor..! looking forward."

To which Sania replied, "Congratulations Hassan wish you both a lifetime of love and happiness .. this time you’ll have to treat us to more than Nandos though". The cricketer is known to be a fan of eating joint Nandos.

Congratulations Hassan âÂ¤ï¸Â wish you both a lifetime of love and happiness .. this time you’ll have to treat us to more than Nandos though ðÂÂÂ ðÂÂÂ https://t.co/CEXysWNv4F — Sania Mirza (@MirzaSania) August 20, 2019

The couple will be tying the knot in Dubai with many of his teammates present. Already few of his closest friends have reached to take part in the festivities. It will take place in Dubai's Atlantis The Palm Hotel on August 20.