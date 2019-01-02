﻿
Sachin Tendulkar's Coach Ramakant Achrekar Dies At 87

Achrekar was born in 1932 and played a key role in shaping up Tendulkar's career over the years.

Outlook Web Bureau 02 January 2019
Image Credit: Twitter
2019-01-02T19:05:23+0530

The legendary cricket coach Ramakant Achrekar, who shaped the career of cricket stalwarts – Sachin Tendulkar, died on Wednesday owing to old-age related ailments. He was 87.

"He (Archrekar Sir) is no more with us. He passed away this evening," his kin Rashmi Dalvi told PTI over phone.

Achrekar was born in 1932 and played a key role in shaping up Tendulkar's career over the years. Besides Tendulkar, he also coached some prominent players in Vinod Kambli, Pravin Amre, Sameer Dighe and Balwinder Singh Sandhu.

For his unparalleled contribution to Indian cricket, Achrekar was honoured with the Dronacharya award. He was also conferred with prestigious Padma Shri award for his services to cricket.

(With inputs from agencies)

