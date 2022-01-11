Advertisement
Tuesday, Jan 11, 2022
SA Vs IND: Washington Sundar Tests Positive For COVID-19, In Doubt For ODI Series

Washington Sundar tested positive for coronavirus in Bengaluru and has not yet joined the other white-ball cricketers in Mumbai, who are scheduled to leave for South Africa in a day or two.

Washington Sundar (centre, front facing) returned to domestic cricket and did well for his state team in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, where Tamil Nadu reached the final. | File Photo

2022-01-11T16:59:33+05:30
Published: 11 Jan 2022, Updated: 11 Jan 2022 4:59 pm

India all-rounder Washington Sundar has tested positive for COVID-19 and is doubtful for the three-match ODI series against South Africa starting January 19.

The 22-year old Tamil Nadu player tested positive for the virus in Bengaluru and has not yet joined the other white-ball cricketers in Mumbai, who are scheduled to leave for South Africa in a day or two.

"Washington has tested positive for COVID-19 and is yet to join the other white ball specialists in Mumbai. He was in Bengaluru (at the National Cricket Academy) when he tested positive," BCCI sources said.

It is learnt that Washington will not be able to travel in the chartered flight along with the other selected players and it is not yet clear if he would be individually flown to South Africa by the BCCI at a later date.

The ODI series against South Africa begins in Paarl on January 19. The second ODI is scheduled at the same venue on January 21, following which the team will travel to Cape Town for the series finale.

Washington, who has been out of action since the tour of England last year due to an injury, returned to domestic cricket and did well for his state team in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, where Tamil Nadu reached the final.

