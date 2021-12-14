SA Vs IND: Virat Kohli To Sit Out Of One-Dayers Against South Africa – Reports

A day after Rohit Sharma was ruled out of India’s tour of South Africa Test leg, reports have emerged that Virat Kohli is likely to sit out of the one-dayers starting next year. India’s first ODI against South Africa is on January 19 with the next two matches on January 21 and 23 respectively. (More Cricket News)

Virat Kohli, who relinquished India’s T20 captaincy after their disastrous World Cup campaign, took a break from the game and returned to lead the side in India’s 372-run win in the second Test match against New Zealand in Mumbai.

Meanwhile, the report also suggests that Rohit will take about a month to recover from the hamstring injury he suffered while training on Sunday in Mumbai and will be fit in time before the ODIs against South Africa. Priyank Panchal has replaced Rohit in the Test side.

Virat was rested for the T20 international series against New Zealand which India won 3-0 and also the drawn first Test match in Kanpur. Virat was relieved from his captaincy duties in the ODIs too but will continue to lead the Test side. Rohit Sharma will lead India in the limited-overs format from now on.

Earlier, in interaction with bcci.tv, Rohit said he enjoyed ‘each and every moment’ playing under Virat Kohli. “Five years that he led the team, he led from the front every time, we stepped on to the park, and there was clear grit and determination to win every game, that was the message to the entire squad,” Rohit said.

“We have had a great time playing under him (Kohli) and I have played a lot of cricket under him, I have enjoyed each and every moment, still continue to do that,” he added. Ever since Rohit was made the captain in both ODIs and T20 internationals, there has been a debatable assumption about the professional relationship between the two.