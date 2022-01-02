Advertisement
Sunday, Jan 02, 2022
SA Vs IND: Marco Jansen Gets Maiden ODI Call Up - Check 17-man South Africa Squad

The series starts on January 19 with the first ODI at Boland Park, Paarl. The second ODI on January 21 is also scheduled to be played at the venue. India have already announced their squad.

SA Vs IND: Marco Jansen Gets Maiden ODI Call Up - Check 17-man South Africa Squad
Temba Bavuma will lead South Africa with Keshav Maharaj continuing as his deputy. | File Photo

SA Vs IND: Marco Jansen Gets Maiden ODI Call Up - Check 17-man South Africa Squad
2022-01-02T20:07:08+05:30
Outlook Web Bureau

Outlook Web Bureau

Published: 02 Jan 2022, Updated: 02 Jan 2022 8:07 pm

South Africa on Sunday announced a 17-man squad for the three-match ODI cricket series against India. The selectors have handed prodigious all-rounder Marco Jansen his maiden limited-overs call-up. Wicketkeeper Quinton de Kock, who recently retired from Test cricket, has retained his place. (More Cricket News)

India's tour of South Africa 2021-22 concludes with the third and final ODI on January 23 at Newlands, Cape Town.

India have already announced their squad. The visitors will be led by KL Rahul as newly-appointed limited-overs skipper Rohit Sharma continues to recover from an injury.

Jansen made his South Africa debut in the Centurion Test last week. And the 21-year-old a left-arm seamer took a fifer (5/124) besides showing his ability with the bat.

But tear-away pacer Anrich Nortje has failed to recover from his hip injury and has been ruled out of the series.

Wayne Parnell and Zubayr Hamza are retained from the Netherlands ODI tour while Dwaine Pretorius makes a return alongside Andile Phehlukwayo.

CSA Convenor of Selectors, Victor Mpitsang said: 

“This is a very exciting group and the Selection Panel and I are eager to see what they will produce. 

“For many of our players, it does not get bigger than playing against this powerhouse Indian team and this will be the biggest series of their young lives so far. 

“We are looking forward to seeing what they bring to the table and wish Temba (Bavuma) and Mark (Boucher) all the best for the series.”

The series starts on January 19 with the first ODI at Boland Park, Paarl. The second ODI on January 21 is also scheduled to be played at the venue. 

Squad: Temba Bavuma (C), Keshav Maharaj (VC), Quinton de Kock, Zubayr Hamza, Marco Jansen, Janneman Malan, Sisanda Magala, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Wayne Parnell, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Rassie van der Dussen, Kyle Verreynne.

