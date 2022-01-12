Advertisement
Friday, Jan 14, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

SA Vs IND, 3rd Test: Jasprit Bumrah Takes Five-wicket Haul, Joins An Elite List

Jasprit Bumrah returned to the venue of his Test debut to take a five-wicket haul and helped India take a crucial 13-run lead against South Africa in the third and final Test.

SA Vs IND, 3rd Test: Jasprit Bumrah Takes Five-wicket Haul, Joins An Elite List
Jasprit Bumrah got the first and last wicket of South African first innings in the third and final Test. | AP Photo

Trending

SA Vs IND, 3rd Test: Jasprit Bumrah Takes Five-wicket Haul, Joins An Elite List
outlookindia.com
2022-01-12T20:52:58+05:30
Outlook Web Bureau

Outlook Web Bureau

More stories from Outlook Web Bureau
View All

Published: 12 Jan 2022, Updated: 12 Jan 2022 8:52 pm

India pacer Jasprit Bumrah completed a five-wicket haul on Day 2 of the third and final Test match against South Africa at Newlands, Cape Town Wednesday as the visitors dismissed the Proteas 223 for a 13-run innings lead.

3rd Test Scorecard | Live Streaming | News

Bumrah took the first and last wicket of the South African innings and registered his five-wicket haul in Test cricket. He, in the process, joined Kapil Dev and Irfan Pathan in an elite list of Indian bowlers. They are the quickest Indian pacers to take seven fifers (in 27 Tests each).

The 28-year-old right-arm pacer also became the third Indian bowler to take a five-wicket haul in Cape Town, after Harbhajan Singh (7/120) and Sreesanth (5/114) both in the 2010-11 season.

Bumrah made his Test debut against the same team at the same venue in 2018. India lost that match by 72 runs. He now has 112 wickets in 27 matches with best figures of 6/27.

From the Magazine

‘Laab’ In The Mountains

Play Us A Memory, Violin Man

It’s Just Numbers, Love

I, Me, Myself

Her Palace Of Dreams

India are chasing their maiden Test series win in South Africa. They won the first match by 113 runs and lost the second by seven wickets.

But India found themselves in a precarious situation in the match soon after the innings break. Both the openers, Mayank Agarwal and KL Rahul were back in the hut inside in 5.5 overs.

Skipper Virat Kohli, who hit a patient 79 off 201 balls in the first innings to help the team cross the 200-run mark, and Cheteshwar Pujara were in the middle.

Tags

Outlook Web Bureau Jasprit Bumrah Kapil Dev Irfan Pathan Cape Town South Africa Cricket India Vs South Africa India national cricket team South Africa national cricket team Rankings & Stats Sports
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Sports

IND Vs SA, ICC Under-19 World Cup 2021-22: India Start Quest For Fifth Title - Full Squad, Schedule

IND Vs SA, ICC Under-19 World Cup 2021-22: India Start Quest For Fifth Title - Full Squad, Schedule

SA Vs IND, 3rd Test: Virat Kohli Talks About 'Reality' After India's Series Defeat In South Africa

SA Vs IND, 3rd Test: India Lose Cape Town Finale, Suffer Another Series Defeat In South Africa

India Open Badminton: PV Sindhu Humbles Ashmita Chaliha To Enter Semifinals

EXPLAINER: Why Treatment To Novak Djokovic Fits With Australia’s Tough Immigration COVID-19 Protocols

Aveenash Pandoo Appointed India’s First Weightlifting High-Performance Director Until Paris 2024

Live Streaming Of ICC U-19 World Cup 2022: When And Where To Junior Cricket WC

SA Vs IND, DRS Controversy: Gautam Gambhir Calls Virat Kohli ‘Immature’ After Stump Mic Rant

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

SA Vs IND, 3rd Test: India Lose By Seven Wickets, South Africa Win Series 2-1

SA Vs IND, 3rd Test: India Lose By Seven Wickets, South Africa Win Series 2-1

Bhogali Bihu Celebration in Northeast Assam

Bhogali Bihu Celebration in Northeast Assam

Several Killed After Guwahati-Bikaner Express Gets Derailed In Bengals' Jalpaiguri

Several Killed After Guwahati-Bikaner Express Gets Derailed In Bengals' Jalpaiguri

European Figure Skating Championships 2022 - Estonia

European Figure Skating Championships 2022 - Estonia

Advertisement

More from Sports

Novak Djokovic, World No.1 Tennis Star, Faces Deportation After Australia Revokes His Visa Again

Novak Djokovic, World No.1 Tennis Star, Faces Deportation After Australia Revokes His Visa Again

ICC U-19 World Cup 2022: India Aim To Maintain Rich Legacy As They Take On South Africa In Opener

ICC U-19 World Cup 2022: India Aim To Maintain Rich Legacy As They Take On South Africa In Opener

SA Vs IND: Virat Kohli Loses Cool Over DRS Call, Indian Coach Defends Cape Town Controversy

SA Vs IND: Virat Kohli Loses Cool Over DRS Call, Indian Coach Defends Cape Town Controversy

New Zealand’s Tour Of Australia 2022: Extended Border Restrictions Put NZ-AUS Series In Doubt

New Zealand’s Tour Of Australia 2022: Extended Border Restrictions Put NZ-AUS Series In Doubt

Read More from Outlook

Companies Across The Globe Feeling The Climate Change Heat

Companies Across The Globe Feeling The Climate Change Heat

Shailaja Tripathi / Climate action failure has been cited as the top risk in the recently released Global Risks Report 2022. It is time for a reality check.

‘Mela Hobey’: Wave Of Defections From The BJP Beckons Return Of Mandal Politics In UP?

‘Mela Hobey’: Wave Of Defections From The BJP Beckons Return Of Mandal Politics In UP?

Ashutosh Sharma / Recent defections from the BJP have dealt a blow to its otherwise bright poll prospects in the eastern UP despite the air being thick with anti-incumbency in the western part of the state

India Lose Cape Town Finale, Suffer Another Series Defeat In South Africa

India Lose Cape Town Finale, Suffer Another Series Defeat In South Africa

Jayanta Oinam / India lost a golden chance to end their winless Test series run in South Africa after losing the third and final match at Newlands.

Indians Still Tied To Age-old Social Prejudices In Matters Of The Heart

Indians Still Tied To Age-old Social Prejudices In Matters Of The Heart

Rukmini S. / Younger people do not have much progressive beliefs; a 2017 survey found that one-third of young people opposed inter-caste marriage.

Advertisement