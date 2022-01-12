SA Vs IND, 3rd Test: Jasprit Bumrah Takes Five-wicket Haul, Joins An Elite List

India pacer Jasprit Bumrah completed a five-wicket haul on Day 2 of the third and final Test match against South Africa at Newlands, Cape Town Wednesday as the visitors dismissed the Proteas 223 for a 13-run innings lead.

Bumrah took the first and last wicket of the South African innings and registered his five-wicket haul in Test cricket. He, in the process, joined Kapil Dev and Irfan Pathan in an elite list of Indian bowlers. They are the quickest Indian pacers to take seven fifers (in 27 Tests each).

The 28-year-old right-arm pacer also became the third Indian bowler to take a five-wicket haul in Cape Town, after Harbhajan Singh (7/120) and Sreesanth (5/114) both in the 2010-11 season.

Bumrah made his Test debut against the same team at the same venue in 2018. India lost that match by 72 runs. He now has 112 wickets in 27 matches with best figures of 6/27.

India are chasing their maiden Test series win in South Africa. They won the first match by 113 runs and lost the second by seven wickets.

But India found themselves in a precarious situation in the match soon after the innings break. Both the openers, Mayank Agarwal and KL Rahul were back in the hut inside in 5.5 overs.

Skipper Virat Kohli, who hit a patient 79 off 201 balls in the first innings to help the team cross the 200-run mark, and Cheteshwar Pujara were in the middle.