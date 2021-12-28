Advertisement
Tuesday, Dec 28, 2021
SA Vs IND, 1st Test: Rishabh Pant Breaks MS Dhoni, Wriddhiman Saha Record By Some Margin

Mark Boucher holds the record for most dismissals by a wicketkeeper in Test cricket. He has 555 dismissals in 147 matches. Aussie greats Adam Gilchrist (416), Ian Healy (395) and Rod Marsh (355), and Dhoni complete the top five.

Rishabh Pant achieved the feat with the wicket of Temba Bavuma. | Courtesy: BCCI

2021-12-28T20:31:03+05:30
Outlook Web Bureau

Outlook Web Bureau

Published: 28 Dec 2021, Updated: 28 Dec 2021 8:31 pm

Rishabh Pant on Tuesday etched his name in record books by becoming the fastest Indian wicketkeeper to effect 100 dismissals in Test cricket.

Day 3 Blog | Scorecard | News

The 24-year-old achieved the feat with the wicket of Temba Bavuma, caught behind, on Day 3 of the first Test against South Africa at SuperSport Park, Centurion.

Pant, who made his Test debut in 2018, surpassed MS Dhoni and Wriddhiman Saha, to the record. Both Dhoni and Saha reached the landmark in 36 matches each.

Pant's 100 dismissals constitute 92 catches and eight stumpings. He has also scored 1557 runs with three centuries, with the highest score of 159 not out.

Kiren More (39), Nayan Mongia (41) and Syed Kirmani (442) complete the top five fastest to 100 dismissals by an Indian wicketkeeper.

Dhoni leads the Indian charts with 294 in 90 matches, followed by Kirmani (198), More (130), Mongia (107) and Saha (104).

Current South Africa head coach Mark Boucher holds the record for most dismissals by a wicketkeeper. He has 555 dismissals in 147 matches. Aussie greats Adam Gilchrist (416), Ian Healy (395) and Rod Marsh (355), and Dhoni complete the top five.

Rishabh Pant Mahendra Singh Dhoni Wriddhiman Saha Cricket India Vs South Africa India national cricket team South Africa national cricket team
