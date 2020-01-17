SA Vs ENG: Kagiso Rabada Banned For Celebration; Michael Vaughan Slams ICC - WATCH

South Africa fast bowler Kagiso Rabada has been banned from the series-deciding final cricket Test against England. (More Cricket News)

Rabada was given a one-Test ban after breaching the International Cricket Council code of conduct for his celebration after getting England captain Joe Root out on the first day of the ongoing third test in Port Elizabeth.

Rabada ran through and celebrated — fists pumping and screaming — close to Root after bowling him.

Is this worthy of a ban?



South Africa's Kagiso Rabada will miss 4th Test after his celebration yesterday.



Maybe a tad harsh?



ðÂÂ¹ @SkyCricket #SAvENG pic.twitter.com/c2Zn3Bvuui — Marathonbet (@marathonbet) January 17, 2020

He was found guilty of “using language, actions or gestures" which could provoke an aggressive response from the batsman. The 24-year-old Rabada was given one demerit point for the offense but it's his fourth demerit in the last two years, which results in a one-match ban.

Rabada was charged with the offense in Port Elizabeth by match referee Andy Pycroft. He pleaded guilty and accepted the punishment.

Meanwhile, England captain Michael Vaughan has slammed the verdict.

"Rabada getting a 1 game ban for celebrating taking the Wicket of the opponents best player is absolutely bonkers ..." Vaughan said in a tweet.

He added that slow over rates are not punished but a celebration of a wicket is given such harsh treatment.

"Over rates & slow play nothing gets done ... Celebrate a wicked and you are banned ... The World is bloody nuts," he fumed.

It's a major boost for England's hopes of winning the four-test series and a major blow for South Africa's. Rabada is the No. 4-ranked bowler in the world and South Africa's spearhead.

The fourth test starts next Friday in Johannesburg.

The South Africa-England series is tied at 1-1.

