Russell Westbrook Ties NBA Triple-double Record

Russell Westbrook equalled Oscar Robertson's NBA record after posting his 181st career triple-double. (More Sports News)

Westbrook moved level with Hall of Famer Robertson thanks to his latest triple-double for the Washington Wizards on Saturday.

Former MVP Westbrook tied Robertson with an assist to star team-mate Bradley Beal in the third quarter of the matchup against the Indiana Pacers.

Westbrook has been averaging 21.8 points, a career-best 11.4 rebounds and career-best 11.4 assists per game in 2020-21 – the fourth season in his career that he has averaged a triple-double.

Entering Saturday's game, Westbrook has been leading the league in assists per game, total assists (685) and assist rate (48.0).

TRIPLE-DOUBLE NUMBER 181



Russell Westbrook is now tied with Oscar Robertson for the most triple-doubles in NBA history! pic.twitter.com/Vc1M8bY6Uc — NBA (@NBA) May 9, 2021

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine