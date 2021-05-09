May 09, 2021
Poshan
Home  »  Website  »  Sports  »  Russell Westbrook Ties NBA Triple-double Record

Russell Westbrook Ties NBA Triple-double Record

Russell Westbrook moved level with Hall of Famer Oscar Robertson thanks to his latest triple-double for the Washington Wizards

Omnisport 09 May 2021
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Russell Westbrook Ties NBA Triple-double Record
Washington Wizards' Russell Westbrook waves to fans as he leaves the court following an NBA basketball game against the Indiana Pacers, Saturday, May 8, 2021, in Indianapolis. Washington won 133-132 in overtime.
AP Photo/Darron Cummings
Russell Westbrook Ties NBA Triple-double Record
outlookindia.com
2021-05-09T09:06:12+05:30

Russell Westbrook equalled Oscar Robertson's NBA record after posting his 181st career triple-double. (More Sports News)

Westbrook moved level with Hall of Famer Robertson thanks to his latest triple-double for the Washington Wizards on Saturday.

Former MVP Westbrook tied Robertson with an assist to star team-mate Bradley Beal in the third quarter of the matchup against the Indiana Pacers.

Westbrook has been averaging 21.8 points, a career-best 11.4 rebounds and career-best 11.4 assists per game in 2020-21 – the fourth season in his career that he has averaged a triple-double.

Entering Saturday's game, Westbrook has been leading the league in assists per game, total assists (685) and assist rate (48.0).

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Manchester City Celebrations Stall As Sergio Aguero Aberration Lets Chelsea Back In

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Omnisport Basketball National Basketball Association (NBA) Other Sports Sports

More from Sports

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos