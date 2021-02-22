Rumour Has It: Manchester United Close In On Deal For Gianluigi Donnarumma, City's Kevin De Bruyne Off Limits

Juventus, Bayern Munich, Paris Saint-Germain and now Manchester United are all reportedly chasing Milan goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma. (More Football News)

Days out from his 22nd birthday, Donnarumma has reportedly closed a deal with the Red Devils.

Is David de Gea's future in doubt?

TOP STORY – RED DEVILS SWOOP FOR RECORD-BREAKER

Milan goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma has agreed to a provisional deal with Manchester United, according to Todo Fichajes.

The report claims the deal would make the Italy star the best paid goalkeeper ever in world football.

United have had goalkeeping issues this season, with number one keeper David de Gea making a number of errors, while understudy Dean Henderson has made a handful of appearances.

Donnarumma, who celebrates his 22nd birthday on Thursday, became the youngest player in Serie A history to reach 200 appearances in Sunday's 3-0 derby defeat to leaders Inter.

The 21-year-old's current deal with the Rossoneri expires at the end of this season and he has been linked with a host of clubs including Serie A champions Juventus, Champions League holders Bayern Munich and Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint-Germain.

ROUND-UP

- Fabrizio Romano says Manchester City will not listen to any offers for star midfielder Kevin De Bruyne. Out of contract in 2023, De Bruyne has been described as "100 per cent untouchable". The Belgian has been linked with Barcelona and Real Madrid previously.

- Todo Fichajes claims Wilfried Zaha will hand in a transfer request at Crystal Palace at the end of this season, with former club United linked. The 28-year-old returned permanently to Palace from Old Trafford in 2015.

Manchester City won’t listen any bid for Kevin de Bruyne in the summer - he’s 100% untouchable. They’re working and progressing in talks to extend his contract, confident to complete the agreement soon. #mcfc — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) February 21, 2021

- Liverpool are eyeing Sevilla star Lucas Ocampos. La Razon says Liverpool are open to a player plus coach deal, involving Takumi Minamino.

- Everton will slap a £69million (€80m) price tag on Italy international striker Moise Kean if PSG seek to re-sign him on a permanent deal, reports Todo Fichajes. Kean has scored 14 goals in 25 games for PSG since joining on loan from the Toffees.

