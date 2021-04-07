Ahead of IPL 2021 Opener Vs Mumbai Indians, Daniel Sams Of Royal Challengers Bangalore Hit By COVID-19

Royal Challengers Bangalore's Australian all-rounder Daniel Sams on Wednesday tested positive for COVID-19 ahead of the IPL starting on April 9 in Chennai. (IPL Full Schedule)



According to a statement issued by RCB on its twitter handle, the 28-year-old all-rounder arrived in India on April 3 and had a negative COVID-19 test report at that time.



"His report from the 2nd test on 7th April came positive. Sams is currently asymptomatic and he is currently in isolation at a designated medical facility," the RCB said.

"Royal Challengers Bangalore medical team is in constant touch with Daniel Sams and continue to monitor his health and abide by the BCCI protocols."

RCB will take on defending champions Mumbai Indians in the tournament-opener on Friday. Sams has played in only three IPL games so far in his career.



On Tuesday, Mumbai Indians' wicket-keeping consultant and talent scout Kiran More had tested positive for the dreaded virus.

This is second coronavirus case in RCB. Earlier, Devdutt Padikkal have tested positive for coronavirus and was isolated.

Paddikal was one of the finds of the IPL 2020 played in UAE giving Virat Kohli-led side steady starts. He is coming into the league at the back of a good show in Syed Mushtaq Ali where he scored 218 runs averaging 43.60.

IPL 2021 has been hit hard by the coronavirus even before its start as a number of ground-staff at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, broadcast crew event management officials, and some cricketers, including the likes of Axar Patel and Nitish Rana, have contracted the infection.

Sams was traded to the RCB this season from Delhi Capitals. He became the second RCB player to test positive for the infection after left-handed opening batsman Padikkal. Meanwhile, Padikkal has joined the team's bio-bubble after recovering from COVID-19.

