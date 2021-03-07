Royal Challengers Bangalore, IPL 2021: Complete Fixtures And Squad List For Virat Kohli-led Title Contenders

They are often derided as the eternal bridesmaids of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Royals Challengers Bangalore (RCB) have played the IPL finals three times, but the title remains elusive. Now, another season beckons for the Virat Kohli-led outfit, and they are optimistic after what many believed to be brave buys in the auction. (More Cricket News)

RCB have been given the honours to play the season opener against the reigning champions, Mumbai Indians. The teams produced two brilliant matches last season in the UAE, and expect a cracker in the Chennai opener on April 9.

To translate all the promises and the big signings to success, Kohli & Co will need a good start. And beating the most successful team in the league will be a big boost. They will camp in Chennai for their first three matches.

Check RCB complete fixtures:

1 - Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, 1st match at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai on April 9 (Friday). Time - 7:30 PM IST.

2 - Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, 6th match at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai on April 14 (Wednesday). Time - 7:30 PM IST.

3 - Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders, 10th match at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai on April 18 (Sunday). Time 3:30 PM IST.

4 - Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals, 16th match at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai on April 22 (Thursday). Time - 7:30 PM IST.

5 - Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, 19th match at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai on April 25 (Sunday). Time - 3:30 PM IST.

6 - Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, 22nd match at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad on April 27 (Tuesday). Time - 7:30 PM IST.

7 - Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, 26th match at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad on April 30 (Friday). Time - 7:30 PM IST.

8 - Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, 30th match at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad on May 3 (Monday). Time - 7:30 PM IST.

9 - Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Punjab Kings, 33rd match at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad on May 6 (Thursday). Time - 7:30 PM IST.

10 - Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, 38th match at Eden Gardens, Kolkata on May 9 (Sunday). Time - 7:30 PM IST.

11 - Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals, 44th match at Eden Gardens, Kolkata on May 14 (Friday). Time - 7:30 PM IST.

12 - Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, 46th match at Eden Gardens, Kolkata on May 16 (Sunday). Time - 3:30 PM IST.

13 - Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians, 51st match at Eden Gardens, Kolkata on May 20 (Thursday). Time - 7:30 PM IST.

14 - Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings, 56th match at Eden Gardens, Kolkata on May 23 (Sunday). Time - 7:30 PM IST.

Check RCB full squad: Virat Kohli (c), Devdutt Padikkal, Josh Philippe (wk), AB de Villiers (wk), Pavan Deshpande, Washington Sundar, Daniel Sams, Yuzvendra Chahal, Adam Zampa, Shahbaz Ahmed, Mohammed Siraj, Navdeep Saini, Kane Richardson, Harshal Patel

Latest recruits: Glenn Maxwell (INR 14.25 Cr), Sachin Baby (INR 20 L), Rajat Patidar (INR 20 L), Mohammed Azharuddeen (INR 20 L), Kyle Jamieson (INR 15 Cr), Daniel Christian (INR 4.80 cr), Suyash Prabhudessai (INR 20 L), K.S. Bharat (INR 20 L).

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine