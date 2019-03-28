Ronaldo Likely To Miss The Next 3 Serie A Matches; To Undergo More Tests On His Injured Thigh

Star Footballer Cristiano Ronaldo, who is battling to be fit within time for Juventus’s Champions League quarterfinals against Ajax, will undergo further tests in Turin on Thursday, after he picked up a thigh injury during his International duty for Portugal.

The 34 year old, pulled up a thigh injury during the first half during Portugal’s 1-1 draw against Serbia in the Euro 2020 qualifiers.

With their Champions League quarter-final first leg tie against Ajax scheduled on April 10, Juventus were relieved that the tests in Portugal had shown just a ‘minor injury’ to Ronaldo’s right thigh.

Ronaldo flew to Barcelona for personal business on Wednesday, and not for any medical consultation, with the Portuguese star later posting a photo of himself on social media.

The Italian media reported that the five-time Ballon d’Or winner had returned to Turin late on Wednesday by a private jet, with tests scheduled with the Juventus medical staff on Thursday morning. But it is most likely that Ronaldo will miss the next three Series A games, against Empoli on Saturday, Cagliari on April 2, and AC Milan on April 6. This rest will ensure that the Portuguese forward gets sufficient recovery time.

"I'm not worried. I know my body. I believe that in no more than two weeks I'll be fine," Ronaldo told reporters after the game against Serbia.

Juventus’s contingent of International players will return to training on Thursday as the Old Lady’s will be aiming for an 8th consecutive Seria A title. With 10 more games to be played, they sit comfortably on the top of the league table, with a difference of 15 points with the second placed Napoli.