Ronald Koeman's Barcelona Reign Starts, Watch The Coach Presentation At Camp Nou -VIDEO

Barcelona unveiled Ronald Koeman as their new head coach at iconic Camp Nuo on Wednesday, a day after club president Josep Bartomeu had said the Dutchman accepted the offer. (More Football News)

La Liga giants said the former defender's deal runs through June 2022.

The official announcement comes five days after the team's humiliating 8-2 loss to Bayern Munich in the Champions League quarterfinals.

Koeman, 57, replaced the fired Quique Setien, who stayed only 25 matches on the job after taking over from Ernesto Valverde in January.

Koeman had been coaching the Dutch national team since 2018, and previously coached in the Premier League, La Liga, the Dutch league and the Portuguese league.

He began his coaching career as an assistant with Barcelona in the late 1990s.

As a player, Koeman helped Barcelona clinch their first European title by scoring an extra-time winner in a final against Sampdoria at Wembley Stadium nearly two decades ago.