August 03, 2020
Corona
Roma Star Nicolo Zaniolo Could Win The Ballon d'Or, Says Fabio Capello

Fabio Capello thinks Roma have a true star in the making in Nicolo Zaniolo, a player who has shone in Serie A in recent weeks

Omnisport 03 August 2020
Nicolo Zaniolo
AP Photo
2020-08-03T19:44:26+05:30

Roma star Nicolo Zaniolo has the potential to win the Ballon d'Or, according to former Giallorossi head coach Fabio Capello. (More Football News)

The 21-year-old midfielder has shone since Serie A resumed following the coronavirus-enforced break, having previously thought his season would be curtailed when he tore a knee ligament in January. 

Zaniolo produced a superb performance in the 3-1 win at Juventus on Saturday, marking his first start since the reverse fixture on January 12 with a fine assist for Diego Perotti's second goal. 

READ: Longest Serie A Season Over - Lecce Go Straight Back Down As Genoa Stay

Capello believes the Italy international is a rare talent in world football. 

"Zaniolo has physical power and strength and extraordinary quality," he said on Sky Sport Italia. 

"He has potential not just for the [European] Golden Shoe, but he can aspire to something more, to the Ballon d'Or. 

"I'm in love with Zaniolo. Everything is there in terms of strength, quality and speed, at the highest level. 

"Other players have this potential, but not at his level." 

Zaniolo, who joined from Inter in 2018, has made 32 appearances in all competitions for Roma in 2019-20. 

