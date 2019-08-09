﻿
Rafael Nadal surpassed Roger Federer for most ATP 1000 wins with a comfortable victory over Guido Pella in the Rogers Cup third round on Thursday.

Omnisport 09 August 2019
Nadal was in control throughout against a player he had beaten in straight sets in each of their previous three meetings.
2019-08-09T11:02:04+0530

The defending champion eased to a 6-3 6-4 victory over Pella for his 379th win at ATP Masters 1000 level, going past Federer's tally of 378.

The 18-time grand slam champion was untroubled, winning in one hour, 41 minutes to reach the quarter-finals in Montreal.

A mishit forehand from Pella handed Nadal the only break of the opening set in the second game and it was all the Spaniard needed.

ALSO READ: Ashleigh Barty, Sloane Stephens Among Seeds To Fall At Rogers Cup

Nadal broke again early in the second set, a brilliant forehand setting up an overhead at the net as he took a 2-1 lead.

However, Pella responded by breaking back in the sixth game, only for Nadal to restore his lead.

Nadal took a 4-3 lead by breaking to 15 when Pella sent a forehand well long, as he eased into the last eight and past Federer for most ATP Masters 1000 victories.

Next Story : Romelu Lukaku To Inter Milan: Belgian Striker's Premier League Career In Numbers
