Poshan
﻿
Home »  Website »  Sports »  Roger Federer To Become First Living Person To Be Celebrated On Swiss Coins - VIDEO

Roger Federer To Become First Living Person To Be Celebrated On Swiss Coins - VIDEO

Roger Federer, a 20-time Grand Slam champion, is regarded as arguably the greatest tennis players ever

Outlook Web Bureau 02 December 2019
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp Comments
Roger Federer To Become First Living Person To Be Celebrated On Swiss Coins - VIDEO
Minting of Federer coins.
Courtesy: Twitter (@rogerfederer)
Roger Federer To Become First Living Person To Be Celebrated On Swiss Coins - VIDEO
outlookindia.com
2019-12-02T22:27:06+0530

Tennis great Roger Federer will become the first living person to be celebrated on a coin in Switzerland. (More Tennis News)

The Federal Mint, Swissmint, will release a 20 Swiss francs silver commemorative coin in January. And it plans to add a Federer SFr50 gold coin in May.

"Thank you Switzerland and Swissmint for this incredible honour and privilege," said the 38-year-old world number three.

Federer, a 20-time Grand Slam champion, is regarded as arguably the greatest tennis players ever.

Subscribe to Outlook’s Newsletter

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp Comments
READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Roger Federer Tennis Sports
Next Story : IPL 2020: 971 Cricketers Register For Player Auction - Check Country Wise Detail Here
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Sports
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Online Casino Betway Banner
Outlook VIDEOS





Advertisement
Advertisement