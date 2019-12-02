Roger Federer To Become First Living Person To Be Celebrated On Swiss Coins - VIDEO

Tennis great Roger Federer will become the first living person to be celebrated on a coin in Switzerland. (More Tennis News)

The Federal Mint, Swissmint, will release a 20 Swiss francs silver commemorative coin in January. And it plans to add a Federer SFr50 gold coin in May.

"Thank you Switzerland and Swissmint for this incredible honour and privilege," said the 38-year-old world number three.

Federer, a 20-time Grand Slam champion, is regarded as arguably the greatest tennis players ever.