Roger Federer To Become First Living Person To Be Celebrated On Swiss Coins - VIDEO

Tennis great Roger Federer will become the first living person to be celebrated on a coin in Switzerland. (More Tennis News)
The Federal Mint, Swissmint, will release a 20 Swiss francs silver commemorative coin in January. And it plans to add a Federer SFr50 gold coin in May.
"Thank you Switzerland and Swissmint for this incredible honour and privilege," said the 38-year-old world number three.
Thank you SwitzerlandðÂÂÂÂÂÂ¨ðÂÂÂÂÂÂand Swissmint for this incredible honour and privilege. ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ#DankeSchweiz#MerciLaSuisse#GrazieSvizzera#GraziaSvizra pic.twitter.com/gNs6qYjOh6— Roger Federer (@rogerfederer) December 2, 2019
Federer, a 20-time Grand Slam champion, is regarded as arguably the greatest tennis players ever.