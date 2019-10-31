Poshan
﻿
Home »  Website »  Sports »  Roger Federer Pulls Out Of Inaugural ATP Cup

Roger Federer Pulls Out Of Inaugural ATP Cup

Roger Federer has withdrawn from the ATP Cup, a new team competition to be held in Australia in January, citing "family reasons".

Omnisport 31 October 2019
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp Comments
Roger Federer Pulls Out Of Inaugural ATP Cup
Roger Federer is a 20-time Grand Slam champion.
Twitter
Roger Federer Pulls Out Of Inaugural ATP Cup
outlookindia.com
2019-10-31T08:54:58+0530

Roger Federer will not take part in the inaugural ATP Cup due to family reasons, meaning Switzerland have been withdrawn from the tournament. (TENNIS NEWS

The 20-time Grand Slam champion announced on Wednesday (October 30) that he was pulling out of the new 24-team event, which will take place in Australia in January.

"It is with great regret that I am withdrawing from the inaugural ATP Cup event," world number three Federer said in a statement published on the ATP Cup's website.

"When I entered the event last month, it was a really difficult decision because it meant less time at home with the family and a fully intense start to the season.

"After much discussion with both my family and my team about the year ahead, I have decided that the extra two weeks at home will be beneficial for both my family and my tennis.

"It pains me to not be a part of the most exciting new event on the calendar, but this is the right thing to do if I want to continue to play for a longer period of time on the ATP Tour.

"I am sorry for any inconvenience or disappointment my withdrawal may cause for the fans, but I hope you can understand why I made it."

Earlier this week Federer confirmed he wouldn't take part in the Paris Masters having won a 10th title at the Swiss Indoors Basel on Sunday.

The 38-year-old's decision means Switzerland have been omitted from the ATP Cup as the nation's second-highest ranked player Henri Laaksonen is way outside the top 18.

Subscribe to Outlook’s Newsletter

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp Comments
READ MORE IN:
Omnisport Roger Federer Paris Tennis ATP Cup Sports
Next Story : Huge Loss For Bangladesh Cricket: Former BCB, ICC President On Shakib Al Hasan's Ban
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Sports
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Online Casino Betway Banner
Outlook VIDEOS





Advertisement
Advertisement